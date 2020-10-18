DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

How many reusable face masks do you have?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"
View Poll Results: How many reusable face masks do you have?
1-4
1
100.00%
5-10
0
0%
11-20
0
0%
20 or more
0
0%
I don't use reusable masks. I buy boxes of disposable
0
0%
None, I can't wear them, so I'm not leaving my house then.
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

How many reusable face masks do you have?

   
Old 10-18-20, 02:12 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,283
Received 405 Likes on 304 Posts
How many reusable face masks do you have?
I have 4. 1 my sister gave me and I have 3 that came in a 3 pack from The Gap.

I will not purchase anymore. Just going to keep washing and using these until whenever the hell the pandemic is over. I won't be one of those who loads up and buys face masks all the time with all the different designs.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.