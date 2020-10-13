My Google Voice number must be on some list

Well, I know it's Election Season so can expect more e-mails and calls than usual either asking me to vote, confirming I'm registered, or mostly asking for $$$$.



Starting today I've received close to a dozen calls, different reported numbers, on my Google Voice number I use with an ObiHai device as a "landline". Only one actually left a message and that was from the States Human Services Department and mentioned a person's first name not living here. At least they did leave a legit call back number. I won't bother since it's not for me and the message states it's in "regards to the application you submitted requesting for the food stamp benefits." Nope, wasn't me. Oh well, other than two medical appointments over the next two days I'll simply turn off the ringer and get some peace and quiet and let Gmail tell me when I get the calls.