The Facebook Jail Thread!
My morbid sense of humor landed me in FB jail for what seems like the hundredth time, but is actually just the seventh or eighth over the last twelve years I've been on it. So this Forum is going to be seeing more of me the next 30 days.
However, thinking about the other rascals here in Otter would lead me to believe I'm not the only hardened convict/parolee around. Please regale me with your own tales of social media slammer sentences. *alliterative wink*
PS: the reason I got thrown in this time was because I (in jest) commented on a "memories" post of my own about an annoying "Chick You Can't Help But Hate" by tagging my best friend since kindergarten and suggesting we go hunt this bitch down and kill her. FB apparently can't take a joke.
