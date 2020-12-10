DVD Talk Forum

Advice Request for the Vegan-Curious

Advice Request for the Vegan-Curious
Hey, for health reasons Im considering going vegan (or as close to vegan as possible). Im pretty close to full vegetarian and feel great! Over the course of many years I was able to lose 170 pounds (not all due to diet, but it was a big part) and get off blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure meds.

Are there any vegans on this board? If so, could you weigh in? Or indeed anyone is welcome!

Anyhoo, Im trying to find reputable sources for good vegan eating. Specifically on these points:

1. Low Carb and Full Protein

2. As affordable as possible

I dont care so much about cuisine, spices and various dishes than just the raw ingredients. Indeed, Im willing to eat the same thing practically everyday in order to stay healthy and lean.

Thank you so much in advance for any help!
Other Talk

