Risk board game online

Anyone else playing risk online or interesting in playing? Or any other type of strategy war games?
Yes it is very old school .
Been playing online Risk on and off for many years now and you can do live games or long term (24 or 36 hour turns)
I know this might be a long shot, but thought I would ask as I enjoy playing online and looking for a pairs partner or just more risk players.
Two of my favorite sites have closed up.
Anyways I'm almost at general rank on D12, the highest rank. A few players there do not want to see me win, They can not take a hit.
And for some reason I'm chat banned other on one site. LOL
Can I list a referral link? Players only get tokens to use for games and ranks etc.
You should have a mod move this to the video game forum, you might get better traction there.
