Risk board game online

Anyone else playing risk online or interesting in playing? Or any other type of strategy war games?Yes it is very old school .Been playing online Risk on and off for many years now and you can do live games or long term (24 or 36 hour turns)I know this might be a long shot, but thought I would ask as I enjoy playing online and looking for a pairs partner or just more risk players.Two of my favorite sites have closed up.Anyways I'm almost at general rank on D12, the highest rank. A few players there do not want to see me win, They can not take a hit.And for some reason I'm chat banned other on one site. LOLCan I list a referral link? Players only get tokens to use for games and ranks etc.