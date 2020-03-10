Help a fellow Otter get compensation.
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,286
Likes: 0
Received 101 Likes on 62 Posts
Help a fellow Otter get compensation.
Please help me get compensation for illegal use of my image in an ad. If you see this photo (which is mine) in an ad for Shutterstock, please get a screenshot of it. Save the entire screen. I am collecting data on how widespread these ads are, so I know how much sue them for.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off