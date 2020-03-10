DVD Talk Forum

Help a fellow Otter get compensation.

Old 10-03-20, 09:47 AM
Help a fellow Otter get compensation.
Please help me get compensation for illegal use of my image in an ad. If you see this photo (which is mine) in an ad for Shutterstock, please get a screenshot of it. Save the entire screen. I am collecting data on how widespread these ads are, so I know how much sue them for.



Old 10-03-20, 09:51 AM
Re: Help a fellow Otter get compensation.
That sucks. I will be on the look out!
