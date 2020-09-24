How bad would it have to be before you filed for disability?

I have a friend who works at Amazon and it just under 60 years old and has bad knees(more than likely arthritis) and he constantly complains about how hard the work can be(going up and down ladders and stairs) but won't go see a doctor and he would rather just quit and work at a gas station(for a hell of a lot less money and no benefits) rather than go on STD and LTD and eventually SSDI.



He needs money to be coming in so STD and LTD would take care of that and the only thing he would need to worry about is health insurance.



Why are people so hesitate when it looks like the writing is on the wall and if you can't work then you can't work?



As far as I know if you stand 6 out of 8 hours then that is considered a standing job and at his age it should be a slam dunk for disability.



Only problem might be the wait time for SSDI and not sure how fast the court system is running with the pandemic.