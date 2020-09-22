Random Bicycle Thread
Random Bicycle Thread
So I have recently gotten in to cycling during the pandemic, and realized that my Mountain Bike from 1990 wasn't going to cut it. I bought a new Trek hybrid and love it. I have logged over 700 miles in 3 months, including 2 60+ mile rides, after most likely not biking that much since I was a kid. After riding my new bike, I realized that there is a ton of work that could be done on my old one and have been fucking around trying to restore it. I currently am sitting with everything off my frame and thinking of striping and repainting it.
Has anyone here ever done that, or does big bicycle maintenance themselves?
