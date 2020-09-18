Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV

I am looking for some creative ideas ... in my classroom is an old 19' Magnavox CRT TV which is mounted near the ceiling. I am wanting to decorate it, re-purpose it, or otherwise make it into something cool. Or maybe just something that makes people wonder ...Right now I just have a smiley face drawn on it in dry-erase markers. I thought about getting some fish static clings to make it look like an aquarium, but the screen would not be blue (unless I covered it). I also thought about trying to put a better face on it and then adding a hat, some legs, etc.What you need to know:Your prize is knowing that your idea is entertaining to 12, 13, and 14-year old kids in an inner city school. Well, it will be entertaining some day when we return to school in person. Perhaps you will inspire the inner artist in some of them.