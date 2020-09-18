Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV
I am looking for some creative ideas ... in my classroom is an old 19' Magnavox CRT TV which is mounted near the ceiling. I am wanting to decorate it, re-purpose it, or otherwise make it into something cool. Or maybe just something that makes people wonder ...
Right now I just have a smiley face drawn on it in dry-erase markers. I thought about getting some fish static clings to make it look like an aquarium, but the screen would not be blue (unless I covered it). I also thought about trying to put a better face on it and then adding a hat, some legs, etc.
What you need to know:
- It will turn on. It has the "old" static/snow screen, not the "modern" blue (or that would work for the aquarium idea).
- It will NOT come down off the mount. Well, it probably would, but neither I nor the maintenance staff are doing that.
- We CANNOT take it apart (e.g., remove the innards and build something inside of it).
- I will award bonus points for ideas that take advantage of the screen still lighting up. More if you incorporate the static.
- My room is a social studies class.
Re: Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV
a cutout of Max Headroom?
maybe a cutout of Washington crossing the Delaware and the static is snow?
or a cut out of a couple of AT-AT's from Hoth in the Empire Strikes back?
can you hook it up to something? display an eyeball that just moves around the room?
Re: Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV
Max Headroom is the first thing I thought of, too.
Though since it's in a classroom none of the kids will likely get the reference.
