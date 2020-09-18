DVD Talk Forum

Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV

09-18-20, 06:40 PM
Abob Teff
Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV
I am looking for some creative ideas ... in my classroom is an old 19' Magnavox CRT TV which is mounted near the ceiling. I am wanting to decorate it, re-purpose it, or otherwise make it into something cool. Or maybe just something that makes people wonder ...

Right now I just have a smiley face drawn on it in dry-erase markers. I thought about getting some fish static clings to make it look like an aquarium, but the screen would not be blue (unless I covered it). I also thought about trying to put a better face on it and then adding a hat, some legs, etc.

What you need to know:
  • It will turn on. It has the "old" static/snow screen, not the "modern" blue (or that would work for the aquarium idea).
  • It will NOT come down off the mount. Well, it probably would, but neither I nor the maintenance staff are doing that.
  • We CANNOT take it apart (e.g., remove the innards and build something inside of it).
  • I will award bonus points for ideas that take advantage of the screen still lighting up. More if you incorporate the static.
  • My room is a social studies class.
Your prize is knowing that your idea is entertaining to 12, 13, and 14-year old kids in an inner city school. Well, it will be entertaining some day when we return to school in person. Perhaps you will inspire the inner artist in some of them.
09-18-20, 06:46 PM
TGM
Re: Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV
a cutout of Max Headroom?

maybe a cutout of Washington crossing the Delaware and the static is snow?

or a cut out of a couple of AT-AT's from Hoth in the Empire Strikes back?

can you hook it up to something? display an eyeball that just moves around the room?
09-18-20, 07:36 PM
Josh-da-man
 
Re: Creative ideas needed: re-purposing a 19" TV
Max Headroom is the first thing I thought of, too.

Though since it's in a classroom none of the kids will likely get the reference.

