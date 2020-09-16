Late December/Early January Road Trip - Suggestions...

So the wife mentioned last week that we should maybe spend Christmas with her parents, and they all seem up to having like a 10 day road trip around the US. Her Step Father mentioned the shit hole that is Las Vegas, as he has never been before, and i could tolerate that place for a day as a starting point, but have no desire to spend longer there.



So, i have been looking at different routes and parks and having a hard time deciding. The first one i considered was a drive from Las Vegas to Denver, but after watching a time lapse drive of whole route it looked rather dull. One drive i have also looked at was starting in Salt Lake City and ending up in Chicago, but i get the feeling that once we have passed Colorado it will be a rather long and boring drive from there.



It may seem rather a lot of driving to do, but her step father is a trucker and the last time we did a road trip together we did a 20 hour non-stop drive from St. Louis to Kissimmee and, other than for gas breaks, only stopped for one hour. So we are used to long hauling it. Breaking a 25 hour drive up over 10 days would be no problem.



I would love to see some national parks, but not beong familiar with them in winter, not sure which are best to go for scenic beauty and general ease of access.



Anyone got any recommendations, suggestions or general tips or experience doing something like this in winter?



