The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum

So, moved to new apartment and when laying down to sleep I noticed, every 15-20 min, the room just buzzes with the pulse. It's not a rumble you can totally feel but a hum, pulse that is certainly present. Weirdly, it only seemed to be near the walls.



After some looking around it seems to be coming from the fridge. It's not an overtly loud fridge but when it clicks on this pulse comes into the bedroom. Weirdly, it doesn't affect the living room which is located on the other side of the wall where the kitchen is.



to add more to this:

-not heard when standing in the room, only laying down on the bed or slightly at my desk chair

-again, seems to be more in the walls. When I place ear to the wall (one side cement, one wall wood), I can hear it



Anybody venture a guess on why this is and how to fix it.