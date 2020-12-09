The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
So, moved to new apartment and when laying down to sleep I noticed, every 15-20 min, the room just buzzes with the pulse. It's not a rumble you can totally feel but a hum, pulse that is certainly present. Weirdly, it only seemed to be near the walls.
After some looking around it seems to be coming from the fridge. It's not an overtly loud fridge but when it clicks on this pulse comes into the bedroom. Weirdly, it doesn't affect the living room which is located on the other side of the wall where the kitchen is.
to add more to this:
-not heard when standing in the room, only laying down on the bed or slightly at my desk chair
-again, seems to be more in the walls. When I place ear to the wall (one side cement, one wall wood), I can hear it
Anybody venture a guess on why this is and how to fix it.
Re: The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
We did eventually figure out the bed issue. The furnace room next to my apartment had a faulty pipe that ran under the floor that needed to be tightened. Every time water was running it rumbled the thin floor. But they said it was going to be a long fix as they had to tear up the floor so offered to move me one floor up which I gladly took.
This is definitely something with the fridge rumbling through the walls but seemingly only certain walls not in the same room as it. :P
(Of course, all this social distancing may have driven me batshit crazy )
(or it's aliens)
Re: The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
Is it the icemaker cycling?
Re: The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
Re: The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
If you’re in California, please just unplug it before it starts another fire that’ll decimate another 200,000 acres.
Re: The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
Re: The pulsing fridge (?) conundrum
Seems to be coming from the bottom of te fridge and popping my ear to the floor in the kitchen I hear the pulse. Oddly, popping my ear to the wall on the other side of the fridge just a regular fridge hum. It seems to affect the cement wall more than the wood one, and seems to be more prominent when laying down, not standing up.
Weeeeiiirrrd.
I think I'll ask the guy who lives in the apartment underneath if he hears it?
