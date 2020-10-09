DVD Talk Forum

Who wants a free Redbox code?

Who wants a free Redbox code?

   
Old 09-10-20, 09:54 AM
Who wants a free Redbox code?
Im putting this here because the Redbox thread hasnt had any traffic in 10 months. Ill PM a code for a free 1 day Redbox rental to the 1st person who replies to this post. The code is good today only, Wednesday, September 10.

Who wants it?
Old 09-10-20, 10:09 AM
Re: Who wants a free Redbox code?
Wednesday, September 10?




... ...
Old 09-10-20, 10:12 AM
Re: Who wants a free Redbox code?
Sorry, meant Thursday, at any rate its good today!
Old 09-10-20, 10:38 AM
Re: Who wants a free Redbox code?
Redbox is still around?
Old 09-10-20, 11:00 AM
Re: Who wants a free Redbox code?
I received a free one in my e-mail this morning as well. I'm not giving it away, but it's worth mentioning since everyone who receives e-mails from Redbox might have one waiting on them.
