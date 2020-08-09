Why do people hate on Arby's?*
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Why do people hate on Arby's?*
I remember back when Jon Stewart hosted The Daily Show that he would regularly make jokes about Arby's being awful. I figured this was like the Norm MacDonald and Frank Stallone thing, where Norm was just being absurd and the regularity of the joke was a meta joke. And Arby's went along as a way of saying, "We can take a joke." And they were happy to get mentions on a show with so much cultural currency.
Since and still, I notice that jokes about Arby's being gross are kind of a go-to.
I posted a positive mention of Arby's on Facebook back before the pandemic, and my own FB friends (who obviously know me) chimed in with disgust.
So, what's the deal? Do people really hate Arby's? And if so, why? Maybe it's my simple Midwestern roots, but I LOVE Arby's!
*This thread brought to you by the fact that I just saw Seth Meyers make an Arby's joke.
Since and still, I notice that jokes about Arby's being gross are kind of a go-to.
I posted a positive mention of Arby's on Facebook back before the pandemic, and my own FB friends (who obviously know me) chimed in with disgust.
So, what's the deal? Do people really hate Arby's? And if so, why? Maybe it's my simple Midwestern roots, but I LOVE Arby's!
*This thread brought to you by the fact that I just saw Seth Meyers make an Arby's joke.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Why do people hate on Arby's?*
I don't know why it gets the hate. I haven't had it in a long time but I'll just get a roast beef and cheese combo. I love their curly fries and honey mustard.
#5
Re: Why do people hate on Arby's?*
I think the local Arby's is being replaced, but I remember going there a couple of years ago and just being astonished by how expensive things are (other than their deals).
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Why do people hate on Arby's?*
I don't get it. Nothing wrong with a delicious Arby's sandwich and some jalapeno poppers. Their bronco berry sauce, horsey sauce. and honey mustard are the best fast food sauces imo.
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Oct 2005
Location: PA
Posts: 1,436
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Why do people hate on Arby's?*
No joke, I've ate at Arby's twice in the last 15 years and both times I woke up in the middle of the night puking.
That being said, I don't know of anyone else getting sick from their food.
That being said, I don't know of anyone else getting sick from their food.
#8
Re: Why do people hate on Arby's?*
The cheddar sauce used to make my dad ill, it was just too rich or something for him. I've had a similar issue at Moe's, their queso makes me puke without fail.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off