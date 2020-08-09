Why do people hate on Arby's?*

I remember back when Jon Stewart hosted The Daily Show that he would regularly make jokes about Arby's being awful. I figured this was like the Norm MacDonald and Frank Stallone thing, where Norm was just being absurd and the regularity of the joke was a meta joke. And Arby's went along as a way of saying, "We can take a joke." And they were happy to get mentions on a show with so much cultural currency.



Since and still, I notice that jokes about Arby's being gross are kind of a go-to.



I posted a positive mention of Arby's on Facebook back before the pandemic, and my own FB friends (who obviously know me) chimed in with disgust.



So, what's the deal? Do people really hate Arby's? And if so, why? Maybe it's my simple Midwestern roots, but I LOVE Arby's!





*This thread brought to you by the fact that I just saw Seth Meyers make an Arby's joke.