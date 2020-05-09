Re: Dr, Dre Spousal Support

Yeah, that's nuts, but he made his billions while she was married to him and raised his children. I think she's just starting at the highest point in terms of negotiation, because it will get brought down a bit. This is also California and they were married for a long time. The courts here favor the woman most of the time anyway.



This is why I always say that if you're rich, don't get married.