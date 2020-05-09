Dr, Dre Spousal Support
Dr, Dre Spousal Support
His ex, Nicole Young, wants $2M per MONTH in spousal support.
-- Laundry and cleaning $10,000 a month
-- Clothes $135,000 a month
-- Education (tuition and living expenses) $60,000 a month
-- Entertainment $900,000 a month
-- Charitable contributions $125,000 a month
-- Mortgage. $100,000 a month
-- Telephone, cell phone, e-mail $20,000 a month
https://www.tmz.com/2020/09/05/dr-dr...with-expenses/
And people were giving Britney shit for spending 16k/month of her own money on clothes.
And people were giving Britney shit for spending 16k/month of her own money on clothes.
I love how charitable she is.
I could improve her list by adding "Lessons from tasha99 on how to economize for $14999 per month."
Yeah, that's nuts, but he made his billions while she was married to him and raised his children. I think she's just starting at the highest point in terms of negotiation, because it will get brought down a bit. This is also California and they were married for a long time. The courts here favor the woman most of the time anyway.
This is why I always say that if you're rich, don't get married.
