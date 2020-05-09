DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Dr, Dre Spousal Support

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Dr, Dre Spousal Support

   
Old 09-05-20, 10:30 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Posts: 3,542
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Dr, Dre Spousal Support
His ex, Nicole Young, wants $2M per MONTH in spousal support.

-- Laundry and cleaning $10,000 a month

-- Clothes $135,000 a month

-- Education (tuition and living expenses) $60,000 a month

-- Entertainment $900,000 a month

-- Charitable contributions $125,000 a month

-- Mortgage. $100,000 a month

-- Telephone, cell phone, e-mail $20,000 a month

https://www.tmz.com/2020/09/05/dr-dr...with-expenses/

And people were giving Britney shit for spending 16k/month of her own money on clothes.
wearetheborg is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-05-20, 10:59 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tasha99's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 6,118
Received 33 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: Dr, Dre Spousal Support
I love how charitable she is.

I could improve her list by adding "Lessons from tasha99 on how to economize for $14999 per month."
tasha99 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
wearetheborg (09-05-20)
Old 09-05-20, 11:07 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,258
Likes: 0
Received 98 Likes on 60 Posts
Re: Dr, Dre Spousal Support
Rich people are so stupid about money.
Mrs. Danger is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
wearetheborg (09-05-20)
Old 09-05-20, 11:08 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,001
Received 107 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: Dr, Dre Spousal Support
Yeah, that's nuts, but he made his billions while she was married to him and raised his children. I think she's just starting at the highest point in terms of negotiation, because it will get brought down a bit. This is also California and they were married for a long time. The courts here favor the woman most of the time anyway.

This is why I always say that if you're rich, don't get married.
Why So Blu? is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
What is the appeal of Funko Pop

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.