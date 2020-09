Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?

I took one semester of Ancient Hebrew which is very similar but different from modern Hebrew. I was always terrible at reading stylized fonts like the big letters below, but it has been too long for me to do well with the old school calligraphy at the top we used to study. And I would have no real certainty without finding some sort of translator software. I think the bottom line is "the something-something wonderful miracle 4." The last part of the second word (remember, Hebrew reads right to left, but then if I recall correctly sometimes adjectives will come after nouns, so confusion there) looks like wonderful or wonder or amazing or miracle. Like, it looks familiar to me, but that's about it. Part of that same word is in the middle of the second line in yellow, so I'll say that's some sort of wondrous miracle, too. Maybe...Here's a nice big, clean version of the Hebrew alphabet as an image and a virtual Hebrew keyboard , have fun! Good luck!