Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
These are from an Israeli movie poster.
Bonus: Facebook peeve. I know at least a dozen of my Facebook connections could read this. I posted this and asked for translation. I got 24 likes. That's all. No comments, no shares, just likes. Thanks, guys.
That happens a lot. I'll ask a question, and get likes, but no responses. The more serious the question, the more likely there will be no response. If I ask, "what's your favorite Skittle color", there will be a full blown argument in the responses.
Not like here, where everyone is intelligent and sensible.
#2
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 33,022
Received 145 Likes on 88 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
I totally see what they were going for.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,582
Received 177 Likes on 111 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
I took one semester of Ancient Hebrew which is very similar but different from modern Hebrew. I was always terrible at reading stylized fonts like the big letters below, but it has been too long for me to do well with the old school calligraphy at the top we used to study. And I would have no real certainty without finding some sort of translator software. I think the bottom line is "the something-something wonderful miracle 4." The last part of the second word (remember, Hebrew reads right to left, but then if I recall correctly sometimes adjectives will come after nouns, so confusion there) looks like wonderful or wonder or amazing or miracle. Like, it looks familiar to me, but that's about it. Part of that same word is in the middle of the second line in yellow, so I'll say that's some sort of wondrous miracle, too. Maybe...
Here's a nice big, clean version of the Hebrew alphabet as an image and a virtual Hebrew keyboard, have fun! Good luck!
Here's a nice big, clean version of the Hebrew alphabet as an image and a virtual Hebrew keyboard, have fun! Good luck!
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,908
Received 84 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
Looks like the largest text (עמים וארצות) is "Peoples and countries"
Below that is "The Miraculous Creator"
At least that's what Google is translating my estimation of the characters to be.
Below that is "The Miraculous Creator"
At least that's what Google is translating my estimation of the characters to be.
Last edited by andicus; 09-01-20 at 11:41 AM.
#5
DVD Talk Ruler
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
The top lines are something like "The strange, interesting, and exotic life of the people. The phenomena which is fostered in life and flora and the wonders of nature in the most remote areas of the world.
The title is "People and Lands (or Countries) of the Wonderful World 4"
Best i can do.
The title is "People and Lands (or Countries) of the Wonderful World 4"
Best i can do.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
Thanks! That fits with the imagery on the poster.
I really expected the first response to this thread to be "I like the red ones."
I really expected the first response to this thread to be "I like the red ones."
#7
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 53,518
Received 129 Likes on 93 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
"If you can read this, you know Hebrew."
#10
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31,063
Received 121 Likes on 91 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
"More fun than spiking the brisket with bacon on the sabbath! (Yuval Goldberg)"
#12
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 58,203
Received 112 Likes on 72 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
Looks to me like, "Fuck Nick Cannon!"
But I could be wrong..
But I could be wrong..
#13
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
I'm going to be putting that poster on coffee mugs, and wanted to be sure it didn't say something offensive.
#14
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,582
Received 177 Likes on 111 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
Is it some sort of travelogue movie about "exotic" world cultures? 60 years ago that when the world was starting to learn more about the rest of the world this sort of poster was probably sensational and cool, showing at least three different world cultures. Today, eh, I wouldn't say it's offensive, but certainly it makes the people of color on it "other" and "exotic." Just a thought, beyond what the words say.
#15
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,843
Received 99 Likes on 66 Posts
Re: Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?
Red is definitely my favorite color.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off