Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?

   
09-01-20, 10:19 AM
Mrs. Danger
Anybody want to translate some Hebrew for me?


These are from an Israeli movie poster.

Bonus: Facebook peeve. I know at least a dozen of my Facebook connections could read this. I posted this and asked for translation. I got 24 likes. That's all. No comments, no shares, just likes. Thanks, guys.

That happens a lot. I'll ask a question, and get likes, but no responses. The more serious the question, the more likely there will be no response. If I ask, "what's your favorite Skittle color", there will be a full blown argument in the responses.

Not like here, where everyone is intelligent and sensible.
09-01-20, 10:38 AM
VinVega
I totally see what they were going for.
09-01-20, 10:55 AM
story
I took one semester of Ancient Hebrew which is very similar but different from modern Hebrew. I was always terrible at reading stylized fonts like the big letters below, but it has been too long for me to do well with the old school calligraphy at the top we used to study. And I would have no real certainty without finding some sort of translator software. I think the bottom line is "the something-something wonderful miracle 4." The last part of the second word (remember, Hebrew reads right to left, but then if I recall correctly sometimes adjectives will come after nouns, so confusion there) looks like wonderful or wonder or amazing or miracle. Like, it looks familiar to me, but that's about it. Part of that same word is in the middle of the second line in yellow, so I'll say that's some sort of wondrous miracle, too. Maybe...

Here's a nice big, clean version of the Hebrew alphabet as an image and a virtual Hebrew keyboard, have fun! Good luck!
09-01-20, 11:33 AM
andicus
Looks like the largest text (עמים וארצות) is "Peoples and countries"
Below that is "The Miraculous Creator"

At least that's what Google is translating my estimation of the characters to be.
09-01-20, 11:34 AM
General Zod
The top lines are something like "The strange, interesting, and exotic life of the people. The phenomena which is fostered in life and flora and the wonders of nature in the most remote areas of the world.

The title is "People and Lands (or Countries) of the Wonderful World 4"

Best i can do.
09-01-20, 11:47 AM
Mrs. Danger
Thanks! That fits with the imagery on the poster.




I really expected the first response to this thread to be "I like the red ones."

09-01-20, 12:16 PM
DVD Polizei
"If you can read this, you know Hebrew."
09-01-20, 12:51 PM
Bronkster
"So long, and thanks for all the fish!"
09-01-20, 12:57 PM
Vibiana
Hava nagilah, have two nagilah, have three nagilah ... they're pretty small!

09-01-20, 02:21 PM
eXcentris
"More fun than spiking the brisket with bacon on the sabbath! (Yuval Goldberg)"
09-01-20, 03:10 PM
OldBoy
"Bill & Ted: Face the Music"
09-01-20, 03:20 PM
Giantrobo
Looks to me like, "Fuck Nick Cannon!"

But I could be wrong..
09-01-20, 04:05 PM
Mrs. Danger
I'm going to be putting that poster on coffee mugs, and wanted to be sure it didn't say something offensive.
09-01-20, 05:28 PM
story
Is it some sort of travelogue movie about "exotic" world cultures? 60 years ago that when the world was starting to learn more about the rest of the world this sort of poster was probably sensational and cool, showing at least three different world cultures. Today, eh, I wouldn't say it's offensive, but certainly it makes the people of color on it "other" and "exotic." Just a thought, beyond what the words say.
09-02-20, 02:45 AM
tanman
Red is definitely my favorite color.
09-02-20, 05:35 AM
slybone
When in doubt, pee in her butt.
