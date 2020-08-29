View Poll Results: For those with kids, are you cancelling Halloween and trick or treating this year due to Covid?
For those with kids, Are you cancelling Halloween and trick or treating this year?
For those with kids, Are you cancelling Halloween and trick or treating this year?
So for those with kids, are you cancelling Halloween and trick or treating this year due to you know what? Or is it just an assumption that most or no one in your neighborhood will be celebrating it?
Re: For those with kids, Are you cancelling Halloween and trick or treating this year?
Right now, for us anyway, it's a wait and see thing. Honestly, we don't see any Halloween events taking place, but we hold out hope because our daughter is ten and doesn't have many trick or treat nights left. I don't think she would be upset ( she's ten going on thirty) but my wife and I want her to stay a kid as long as possible.
Re: For those with kids, Are you cancelling Halloween and trick or treating this year?
Man, I never thought about Halloween. My youngest is 11 and we assumed that her trick or treating days were coming to an end, but one more year of it would have been nice. Now I have no idea what Halloween will look like this year.
Re: For those with kids, Are you cancelling Halloween and trick or treating this year?
See if someone in your city is doing a Trunk-or-Treat on or near Halloween.
I have experience running an event commonly known as Trunk-or-Treat, in which members of the church and/or local business community come together in a parking lot or small town downtown street, line up the cars, pop the trunks, decorate them, and give out treats to kids who walk through. People decorate their car trunks, hence, "trunk" or treat. It's a fun fall festival and we typically have at least 500 people come through, usually on the Sunday afternoon closest to Halloween so it's a safe bonus trick-or-treating opportunity. While the place I'm at now has done this indoors the last two years (they used to be outdoors and tried switching it up), this year we're doing it outdoors as a drive-thru experience. We will have cars lined up on either side of the parking lot, trunks decorated, and families can drive through at 5mph and kids can get treats through the windows. We're going to use grabbing sticks, maybe even toss a few items in, that sort of thing.
It will be bizarre, it will be unique, it will be fun. After having done it outdoors a certain way, indoors a certain way, plus a hybrid event, I'm excited to try a new way. I guarantee you, you have a church, a community nonprofit, or a chamber of commerce who will be holding one of these kind of events in your city. If they truly aren't, and you want to organize it, PM me and I can give you some of the details I've used to organize these the last five years.
Someone tossed around the idea of kids sitting on lawn chairs in their costumes along the boulevard and having adults from the neighborhood drive slowly down the street tossing out candy, like a parade. I really like this idea. My neighbor a few houses down is our neighborhood association president and I'm going to ask him about if we think we can organize this safely.
