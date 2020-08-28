DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

IT Peeps and Coders Unite! - The Official IT Workers Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

IT Peeps and Coders Unite! - The Official IT Workers Thread

   
Old 08-28-20, 08:23 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,892
Received 122 Likes on 100 Posts
IT Peeps and Coders Unite! - The Official IT Workers Thread
Been coding since 2013. Now a Full Stack Dev at a software company in town. Been coding in Angular, AWS, and a few other frameworks in the past 6 months.

So coders, let's talk! What are you into? What do you hate? Anyone have any issues they want to vent about? Let's chat and talk code and whatnot.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.