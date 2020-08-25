Vacaville Dispatch Area Chad uses canned alcoholic water to escape fire
Vacaville Dispatch Area Chad uses canned alcoholic water to escape fire
All jokes aside, this was astute thinking that saved property and perhaps even lives. I hope one of Vacaville's other celebrities, like Papa Roach or Aaron Aamos, salute Chad.
The Bay Area News Group reports that Little’s family was evacuated from their home last week as the fire — the second-largest in California history, destroying 930 structures and consuming 352,900 acres across Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties — approached. But Little remained behind to protect his homestead, saying, “I had a lot of friends and family trying to fight with me to get me to leave, but I wasn’t gonna do it.”
What Little didn’t realize was that, as the flames neared his house, the Solano Irrigation District shut off the water, leaving him powerless against the blaze.
“I didn’t have any water,” Little tells KCRA reporter Emily Maher. “I had one barrel with a little bit of water in it. I tried using that, but it didn’t work ... I had 30 packs of Bud Light in here, and I just grabbed those.What Little did next might be known as “shotgunning” or “keying,” depending on where you grew up, but the concept is simple: Shake up a can of beer (carbonated non-alcohol works too), then punch a hole in the side. What results is a forceful but focused spray of liquid that can be directed at one’s fraternity brother, out the back of a pickup truck, or toward an advancing wildfire.
The latter was Little’s target, as he agitated the cans of Bud and then punctured them with a nail that extended from an outbuilding wall. “When I first grabbed the cans of beer and ran down there, I was shaking them up and opening them up but it was just dispersing too quick,” Little tells BANG. “When I saw that nail, I would just puncture a hole and shake as I was going, and I could aim it and concentrate on the bad parts (of the fire).”
Though the flames destroyed Little’s carport, his quick work with the beer reportedly saved his home, which other than a strong smoke smell has escaped unscathed.
