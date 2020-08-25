Sheets: 100% cotton versus Microfiber cotton/poly blends
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Sheets: 100% cotton versus Microfiber cotton/poly blends
I need to buy new sheets.
I've always slept on 100% cotton sheets, but now I see that good cotton sheet sets can get quite expensive. ($120 and up seems expensive for sheets to me)
I've always been suspect of polyester because it wouldn't be soft or cool.
But I see lots of microfiber sheets that claim high quality at reasonable prices. (half the cost of all-cotton)
I'll just throw it out there for people's thoughts and any recommendations.
And anything you know about thread counts, etc.
I've always slept on 100% cotton sheets, but now I see that good cotton sheet sets can get quite expensive. ($120 and up seems expensive for sheets to me)
I've always been suspect of polyester because it wouldn't be soft or cool.
But I see lots of microfiber sheets that claim high quality at reasonable prices. (half the cost of all-cotton)
I'll just throw it out there for people's thoughts and any recommendations.
And anything you know about thread counts, etc.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off