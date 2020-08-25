Sheets: 100% cotton versus Microfiber cotton/poly blends

I need to buy new sheets.



I've always slept on 100% cotton sheets, but now I see that good cotton sheet sets can get quite expensive. ($120 and up seems expensive for sheets to me)



I've always been suspect of polyester because it wouldn't be soft or cool.



But I see lots of microfiber sheets that claim high quality at reasonable prices. (half the cost of all-cotton)



I'll just throw it out there for people's thoughts and any recommendations.



And anything you know about thread counts, etc.