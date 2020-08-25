Thinking about going solar. Who's done it?

I'm thinking of putting solar panels on the house. If you put solar panels on your house, how did it work out?



I'm kind of under the gun here. The federal tax subsidies end at the end of 2021. They're dropping from 26% to 22% at the end of 2020. I talked to two installers, and one of them is already booked out until next year. I like them better, so I would prefer to use them anyway.



Tesla is advertising $1.49 per watt, which is less than half of what the local installers charge. But Tesla charges $100 just to get a quote. Their reviews are uniformly awful, with more than half of the customers rating them at 1/5 stars. It is also likely that they will want to drill holes in my brand new vinyl roof, while the local installers use a no-penetration system. Out house has a flat roof, so just lay the panels on top.



What's the up-side of installing solar panels? What's the downside?



