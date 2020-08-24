DVD Talk Forum

The one and only Poultry Talk thread

The one and only Poultry Talk thread

   
The one and only Poultry Talk thread
At popular request - no, seriously - I'm starting this thread fr those here who either raise poultry (chickens, mainly), have in the past, or are interested in doing so in the future. For a few years we had chickens but they became too much work so we gave them away to a good home. I'd like to try again in the future, but with fewer than five.

Anyway, I don't know how much advice I can give personally, but I think the Coronavirus has made a lot of us want to be more self-sufficient, and having chickens means, if nothing else, pets that give you free eggs.
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
(insert Lost in Space meme)

Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
Leghorn roosters are mean.
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
No poultry is allowed in my house unless it is already dead, plucked, skinned, and deboned.
​​
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
Wait, wendersfan, why did you make this thread?!
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
We have toyed with the idea of getting chickens for a long time. We have some friends who do it and they absolutely love it. Their kids really got into it, too. Our yard needs a lot more work, first, to be able to do this well. That will take precedent overall so this won't be in our immediate future, but yeah, it's something I'd like to try down the road. Eggs are basically our youngest kid's favorite food, so a steady supply is intriguing to me.
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
My county doesn't allow roosters to be kept at residences. Personally, I have no interest in raising chickens, but do have a friend who does it.
