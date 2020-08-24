Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread

We have toyed with the idea of getting chickens for a long time. We have some friends who do it and they absolutely love it. Their kids really got into it, too. Our yard needs a lot more work, first, to be able to do this well. That will take precedent overall so this won't be in our immediate future, but yeah, it's something I'd like to try down the road. Eggs are basically our youngest kid's favorite food, so a steady supply is intriguing to me.