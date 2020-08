The one and only Poultry Talk thread

At popular request - no, seriousl y - I'm starting this thread fr those here who either raise poultry (chickens, mainly), have in the past, or are interested in doing so in the future. For a few years we had chickens but they became too much work so we gave them away to a good home. I'd like to try again in the future, but with fewer than five.Anyway, I don't know how much advice I can give personally, but I think the Coronavirus has made a lot of us want to be more self-sufficient, and having chickens means, if nothing else, pets that give you free eggs.