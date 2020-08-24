The one and only Poultry Talk thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
At popular request - no, seriously - I'm starting this thread fr those here who either raise poultry (chickens, mainly), have in the past, or are interested in doing so in the future. For a few years we had chickens but they became too much work so we gave them away to a good home. I'd like to try again in the future, but with fewer than five.
Anyway, I don't know how much advice I can give personally, but I think the Coronavirus has made a lot of us want to be more self-sufficient, and having chickens means, if nothing else, pets that give you free eggs.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: Indianapolis, IN. Have to hand it to you (thumbs up) that post is the definition of "hollow".
Posts: 16,354
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
(insert Lost in Space meme)
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
No poultry is allowed in my house unless it is already dead, plucked, skinned, and deboned.
#5
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,544
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
Wait, wendersfan, why did you make this thread?!
#6
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,544
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
We have toyed with the idea of getting chickens for a long time. We have some friends who do it and they absolutely love it. Their kids really got into it, too. Our yard needs a lot more work, first, to be able to do this well. That will take precedent overall so this won't be in our immediate future, but yeah, it's something I'd like to try down the road. Eggs are basically our youngest kid's favorite food, so a steady supply is intriguing to me.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2004
Location: a mile high, give or take a few feet
Posts: 13,722
Re: The one and only Poultry Talk thread
My county doesn't allow roosters to be kept at residences. Personally, I have no interest in raising chickens, but do have a friend who does it.
