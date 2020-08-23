DVD Talk Jr.!
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
DVD Talk Jr.!
Maybe Internet Brands should start a
for topics that don't quite fit in with the usual fare at DVD Talk. I mean, we're a forum of adults (for the most part), but why shouldn't kids be able to join in on the fun in their own safe space?
Some possible thread topics:
DVDs and Blu-rays are round, but tapes are kinda squarewhy?
Last Star Wars book you read
Movies with scary monsters
Remember Toy Story 4?
Last KidzBop CD your grandma bought you
Name a half-hour sitcom
The Peppa Pig Mega Thread
Otter could be super-fun:
I saw a doggie today!
My brother is a poophead
I got an ouchy on the playground....
My mask is itchy and I dont like it
SCAM ALERT! Some mini-muffins packages only have THREE mini-muffins!
Cooties advice needed
If your brother asks you to smell his finger, DON'T!!!
Moms on my case about keeping my bedroom clean
C'mon IB, think about it. It could open up a whole new revenue stream.
for topics that don't quite fit in with the usual fare at DVD Talk. I mean, we're a forum of adults (for the most part), but why shouldn't kids be able to join in on the fun in their own safe space?
Some possible thread topics:
DVDs and Blu-rays are round, but tapes are kinda squarewhy?
Last Star Wars book you read
Movies with scary monsters
Remember Toy Story 4?
Last KidzBop CD your grandma bought you
Name a half-hour sitcom
The Peppa Pig Mega Thread
Otter could be super-fun:
I saw a doggie today!
My brother is a poophead
I got an ouchy on the playground....
My mask is itchy and I dont like it
SCAM ALERT! Some mini-muffins packages only have THREE mini-muffins!
Cooties advice needed
If your brother asks you to smell his finger, DON'T!!!
Moms on my case about keeping my bedroom clean
C'mon IB, think about it. It could open up a whole new revenue stream.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off