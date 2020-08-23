DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk Jr.!

08-23-20, 09:36 PM
    


 
rbrown498
 
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2,575
Received 15 Likes on 10 Posts
Maybe Internet Brands should start a


for topics that don't quite fit in with the usual fare at DVD Talk. I mean, we're a forum of adults (for the most part), but why shouldn't kids be able to join in on the fun in their own safe space?


Some possible thread topics:

DVDs and Blu-rays are round, but tapes are kinda squarewhy?

Last Star Wars book you read

Movies with scary monsters

Remember Toy Story 4?

Last KidzBop CD your grandma bought you

Name a half-hour sitcom

The Peppa Pig Mega Thread


Otter could be super-fun:

I saw a doggie today!

My brother is a poophead

I got an ouchy on the playground....

My mask is itchy and I dont like it

SCAM ALERT! Some mini-muffins packages only have THREE mini-muffins!

Cooties advice needed

If your brother asks you to smell his finger, DON'T!!!

Moms on my case about keeping my bedroom clean


C'mon IB, think about it. It could open up a whole new revenue stream.
