Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)

so a friend of mine is going on an interview next week and asked me if i knew what the protocol was given the circumstances of our time right now. i said, i really have no idea.



when i've met some people out and about that i knew from a time ago, we've done the elbow thing or the fist bump, but i assume that wouldn't be appropriate when meeting someone new or going on a job interview these days.



i met someone new yesterday around my block who wanted to introduce herself bc i had written a really good essay to the community who I am doing this mail-in ballot thing i discussed in another thread. we had masks on and all that, but she immediately went to shake my hand. i didn't hesitate and shook back so as not to be rude or anything, but was a little weirded out bc i have literally not shaken someone's hand in some time.



so, i was wondering, for anyone who has met someone new lately or especially if you have recently gone on a job interview, what do you do?