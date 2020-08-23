DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: What do you do when going on an interview or meeting someone new in terms of greeting?
Shake hands.
0
0%
Fist bump.
0
0%
Elbow bump.
1
33.33%
Nothing. Just introduce and say hi.
2
66.67%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)

   
08-23-20, 12:48 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,444
Received 82 Likes on 74 Posts
Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
so a friend of mine is going on an interview next week and asked me if i knew what the protocol was given the circumstances of our time right now. i said, i really have no idea.

when i've met some people out and about that i knew from a time ago, we've done the elbow thing or the fist bump, but i assume that wouldn't be appropriate when meeting someone new or going on a job interview these days.

i met someone new yesterday around my block who wanted to introduce herself bc i had written a really good essay to the community who I am doing this mail-in ballot thing i discussed in another thread. we had masks on and all that, but she immediately went to shake my hand. i didn't hesitate and shook back so as not to be rude or anything, but was a little weirded out bc i have literally not shaken someone's hand in some time.

so, i was wondering, for anyone who has met someone new lately or especially if you have recently gone on a job interview, what do you do?
Last edited by OldBoy; 08-23-20 at 12:53 PM.
08-23-20, 12:54 PM
DJariya
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,397
Received 298 Likes on 223 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
If it's a job interview, it's probably going to be done via Zoom or Video conference. Unless it's a service industry job.

So no handshakes etc.
08-23-20, 12:55 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,444
Received 82 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
If it's a job interview, it's probably going to be done via Zoom or Video conference. Unless it's a service industry job.
no, it's in person, at a hospital, in a lab or something.
08-23-20, 12:57 PM
William Fuld
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Posts: 3,713
Received 11 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
i met someone new yesterday around my block who wanted to introduce herself bc i had written a really good essay to the community who I am doing this mail-in ballot thing i discussed in another thread.
08-23-20, 01:03 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,444
Received 82 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
very insightful.
08-23-20, 01:16 PM
DVD Polizei
 
Join Date: Jan 2002
Posts: 53,474
Received 121 Likes on 89 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Wait for the interviewer to make the gesture (or not). Basic non-verbal communication skills. If he's interviewing as a lab tech in a hospital, no communication or human interaction skills required.
08-23-20, 01:28 PM
andicus
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,863
Received 81 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Wait for the interviewer to make the gesture (or not). Basic non-verbal communication skills. If he's interviewing as a lab tech in a hospital, no communication or human interaction skills required.
What??? Am I understanding you to say lab technicians and technologists don't require the above?

Depending if it's as a lab technician, or a lab technologist, different levels of both the above are absolutely required. Technicians are interacting with patients, frequently. Technologists still have to work with each other, as well as technicians, doctors, nurses, and occasionally with patients, as well.
08-23-20, 01:35 PM
TheBang
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Sunny Hawaii
Posts: 6,866
Received 29 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
we had masks on and all that, but she immediately went to shake my hand. i didn't hesitate and shook back so as not to be rude or anything, but was a little weirded out bc i have literally not shaken someone's hand in some time.
Fuck that, be rude. Its not reasonable these days for someone else to expect you to be comfortable with their level of spreading their germs around.
08-23-20, 02:03 PM
rbrown498
 
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2,573
Received 15 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
I'm going with elbow bump because it's safer than shaking hands or fist bumping. Also, I think that it's pretty amusing, especially with older people; it's kind of like a greeting that an alien race would use in a bad '50s sci-fi movie. Actually, Magenta and Riff Raff do something similar in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Yeah, elbow bump.
