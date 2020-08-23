View Poll Results: What do you do when going on an interview or meeting someone new in terms of greeting?
Shake hands.
Fist bump.
Elbow bump.
Nothing. Just introduce and say hi.
Other (please specify...)
Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
so a friend of mine is going on an interview next week and asked me if i knew what the protocol was given the circumstances of our time right now. i said, i really have no idea.
when i've met some people out and about that i knew from a time ago, we've done the elbow thing or the fist bump, but i assume that wouldn't be appropriate when meeting someone new or going on a job interview these days.
i met someone new yesterday around my block who wanted to introduce herself bc i had written a really good essay to the community who I am doing this mail-in ballot thing i discussed in another thread. we had masks on and all that, but she immediately went to shake my hand. i didn't hesitate and shook back so as not to be rude or anything, but was a little weirded out bc i have literally not shaken someone's hand in some time.
so, i was wondering, for anyone who has met someone new lately or especially if you have recently gone on a job interview, what do you do?
when i've met some people out and about that i knew from a time ago, we've done the elbow thing or the fist bump, but i assume that wouldn't be appropriate when meeting someone new or going on a job interview these days.
i met someone new yesterday around my block who wanted to introduce herself bc i had written a really good essay to the community who I am doing this mail-in ballot thing i discussed in another thread. we had masks on and all that, but she immediately went to shake my hand. i didn't hesitate and shook back so as not to be rude or anything, but was a little weirded out bc i have literally not shaken someone's hand in some time.
so, i was wondering, for anyone who has met someone new lately or especially if you have recently gone on a job interview, what do you do?
Last edited by OldBoy; 08-23-20 at 12:53 PM.
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
If it's a job interview, it's probably going to be done via Zoom or Video conference. Unless it's a service industry job.
So no handshakes etc.
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Wait for the interviewer to make the gesture (or not). Basic non-verbal communication skills. If he's interviewing as a lab tech in a hospital, no communication or human interaction skills required.
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Depending if it's as a lab technician, or a lab technologist, different levels of both the above are absolutely required. Technicians are interacting with patients, frequently. Technologists still have to work with each other, as well as technicians, doctors, nurses, and occasionally with patients, as well.
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
Re: Going on a job interview or meeting someone new, do people shake hands still? (amidst Covid)
I'm going with elbow bump because it's safer than shaking hands or fist bumping. Also, I think that it's pretty amusing, especially with older people; it's kind of like a greeting that an alien race would use in a bad '50s sci-fi movie. Actually, Magenta and Riff Raff do something similar in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Yeah, elbow bump.
