Are there laws or regulations that protects consumers from online game purchases?

First off, there isn't any specific instance of gamers or consumers being ripped off, but more of a hypothetical situation. If gaming company, which sells virtual or digital goods in game for cash, is about to shut down this game/service, are they in violation of any laws or regulations for continuing to sell in game goods for cash which would eventually be worthless as soon as the game is shut off?



This was a discussion I got into earlier today, where some people thought that there is no specific laws that prevents an online game company to keep selling in game goods even up to the last day of shutting down. I argued otherwise, because from what I have personally witnessed, when a game company is about to shutter a game, they would make a public announcement about this in advance, and at the same time stop all in game transactions that involves cash. Not to mention, it would be extremely deceptive and unethical to keep taking money for a game that will be gone permanently. I have found some FTC Consumers Bureau blogs and info online, but nothing specific either. I would be interested if anyone else knows more about this subject.