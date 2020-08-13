DVD Talk Forum

The Comments section on News and Entertainment stories...Useful or Not?

   
08-13-20, 01:55 PM
The Comments section on News and Entertainment stories...Useful or Not?
We've touched on this topic before in a different thread.

What do you all think of it?

I think the majority of the time, it's awful.

This news story on Deadline.com about Gavin Newsom is a prime example of how useless it is. It's just filled with trolls and people insulting each other and calling each other childish names. No moderation at all. And most people just use anonymous as their names.

https://deadline.com/2020/08/califor...ts-1203011618/
08-13-20, 02:12 PM
Re: The Comments section on News and Entertainment stories...Useful or Not?
I see what you mean, and actually reminds me of many of the posts I have read at certain forums at DVD Talk.
08-13-20, 02:12 PM
Re: The Comments section on News and Entertainment stories...Useful or Not?
Awful... I have much, much better things to do with my time, and I've got too much time on my hands these days...
08-13-20, 02:19 PM
Re: The Comments section on News and Entertainment stories...Useful or Not?
Useful? Not even one tenth of 1%.

Moderately entertaining bordering on wanting to blow your brains out stupidity? Yes.
08-13-20, 02:34 PM
Re: The Comments section on News and Entertainment stories...Useful or Not?
Kind feels like it's the same thread, just a different title.
