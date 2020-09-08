A question for Otters with children
A question for Otters with children
I have heard subtle variations of the following statement many times over the years, to be fair, more often from mothers than from fathers:
"My life would have no meaning without my children."
As someone who has none, this provokes two reactions: first, it annoys me because it implies that we without children lead meaningless lives, and second, it makes me wonder about the burden of a child tasked with providing meaning to a parent's life on top of everything else involved in growing up.
Am I just being overly sensitive or overthinking this? I am currently reading a memoir written by a British man who makes this claim, and since I have so rarely heard it from a father, and since I know Otterville is mostly swinging-dick territory, I thought I'd put it to the assemblage.
As a parent of four ... my life would have different meaning if I didn't have children.
Even as non-custodial parent, life would be quite different with kids. Since then, it felt like a meaningless existence via divorce. (Live in another jurisdiction on the other side of the globe).
No turning back to my previous life. Outlook on life is very different with kids.
No turning back to my previous life. Outlook on life is very different with kids.
