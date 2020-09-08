A question for Otters with children

I have heard subtle variations of the following statement many times over the years, to be fair, more often from mothers than from fathers:"My life would have no meaning without my children."As someone who has none, this provokes two reactions: first, it annoys me because it implies that we without children lead meaningless lives, and second, it makes me wonder about the burden of a child tasked with providing meaning to a parent's life on top of everything else involved in growing up.Am I just being overly sensitive or overthinking this? I am currently reading a memoir written by a British man who makes this claim, and since I have so rarely heard it from a father, and since I know Otterville is mostly swinging-dick territory, I thought I'd put it to the assemblage.