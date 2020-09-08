DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

A question for Otters with children

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion and Politics

A question for Otters with children

   
Old 08-09-20, 07:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,794
Received 144 Likes on 85 Posts
A question for Otters with children
I have heard subtle variations of the following statement many times over the years, to be fair, more often from mothers than from fathers:

"My life would have no meaning without my children."

As someone who has none, this provokes two reactions: first, it annoys me because it implies that we without children lead meaningless lives, and second, it makes me wonder about the burden of a child tasked with providing meaning to a parent's life on top of everything else involved in growing up.

Am I just being overly sensitive or overthinking this? I am currently reading a memoir written by a British man who makes this claim, and since I have so rarely heard it from a father, and since I know Otterville is mostly swinging-dick territory, I thought I'd put it to the assemblage.


Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-09-20, 07:44 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 22,797
Received 225 Likes on 178 Posts
Re: A question for Otters with children
As a parent of four ... my life would have different meaning if I didn't have children.
Abob Teff is online now  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Abob Teff:
Dan (08-09-20), tasha99 (08-09-20)
Old 08-09-20, 08:32 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 2,200
Received 26 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: A question for Otters with children
Even as non-custodial parent, life would be quite different with kids. Since then, it felt like a meaningless existence via divorce. (Live in another jurisdiction on the other side of the globe).

No turning back to my previous life. Outlook on life is very different with kids.
morriscroy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.