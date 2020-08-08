Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?

For some reason, no matter what cereal I’m in the mood for, Fruit Loops with marshmallows or Special K almond. No matter if I eat with milk or mostly dry as snack, I feel like I just keeping eating without getting full. And no it doesn’t really happen with any other food. It’s not filling, though of course it is garbage and full of sugar, at least the good ones. But it’s like I could keep going. Ever get that way?