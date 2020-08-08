DVD Talk Forum

Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?

   
Old 08-08-20, 10:22 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,346
Received 77 Likes on 69 Posts
Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
**Multiple choices are allowed**

For some reason, no matter what cereal I’m in the mood for, Fruit Loops with marshmallows or Special K almond. No matter if I eat with milk or mostly dry as snack, I feel like I just keeping eating without getting full. And no it doesn’t really happen with any other food. It’s not filling, though of course it is garbage and full of sugar, at least the good ones. But it’s like I could keep going. Ever get that way?
Old 08-08-20, 10:33 PM
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: St Louis, MO
Posts: 6,931
Received 48 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
I love cereal and eat a lot of it. I don't like drinking the remaining milk, so I always keep adding cereal in order to finish the milk and usually end up eating the equivalent of 1.5 to 2 bowls every time. I'm not really into the all-sugar cereals though. I like a crunchy combo of Crispix, Chex, and Bran Flakes. I'm also a big fan of this stuff:


It's super crunchy, has a flavor profile similar to Lucky Charms, and has plenty of whole grains and fiber.
Old 08-08-20, 10:37 PM
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 40,131
Received 94 Likes on 77 Posts
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
It's sugar loaded carbs. It doesn't fill the gut unless you drink the milk and thats questionable, your body knows it burns off quickly and it has what plants crave.

Old 08-08-20, 10:50 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,788
Received 144 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
I buy high fiber cereal or granola. Those junk cereals like Apple Jacks or Captain Crunch are just sugar pasted on top of fluff, so no wonder you can eat three or four bowls at one sitting. Mind you, I am a big fat slob but it's not from cereal.
Old 08-08-20, 11:18 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 23,851
Received 110 Likes on 82 Posts
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
Try to eat 2-3 bowls of Grape Nuts, without sugar. I find that half a cup to one cup is plenty.


Froot Loops is 44% sugar by weight. It's basically cotton candy with a little corn starch to hold it together.
Old 08-08-20, 11:21 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,403
Received 53 Likes on 43 Posts
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
Get a bigger bowl.
Old 08-08-20, 11:27 PM
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 3,221
Received 12 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
I just have a habit of adding nutmeg to my sweetened cereals..voila..I got eggnog cereal.
