View Poll Results: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
Mostly light and fluffy and if dry not that filling.
50.00%
Just tastes so damn good and can just eat a few bowls at least.
0
0%
Its addicting.
50.00%
Other, please specify...
0
0%
Because youre high.
50.00%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
#1
Thread Starter
Thread Starter
**Multiple choices are allowed**
For some reason, no matter what cereal I’m in the mood for, Fruit Loops with marshmallows or Special K almond. No matter if I eat with milk or mostly dry as snack, I feel like I just keeping eating without getting full. And no it doesn’t really happen with any other food. It’s not filling, though of course it is garbage and full of sugar, at least the good ones. But it’s like I could keep going. Ever get that way?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
I love cereal and eat a lot of it. I don't like drinking the remaining milk, so I always keep adding cereal in order to finish the milk and usually end up eating the equivalent of 1.5 to 2 bowls every time. I'm not really into the all-sugar cereals though. I like a crunchy combo of Crispix, Chex, and Bran Flakes. I'm also a big fan of this stuff:
It's super crunchy, has a flavor profile similar to Lucky Charms, and has plenty of whole grains and fiber.
#3
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
It's sugar loaded carbs. It doesn't fill the gut unless you drink the milk and thats questionable, your body knows it burns off quickly and it has what plants crave.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
I buy high fiber cereal or granola. Those junk cereals like Apple Jacks or Captain Crunch are just sugar pasted on top of fluff, so no wonder you can eat three or four bowls at one sitting. Mind you, I am a big fat slob but it's not from cereal.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Why does it seem like you can have at least 2-3+ bowls of cereal?
Try to eat 2-3 bowls of Grape Nuts, without sugar. I find that half a cup to one cup is plenty.
Froot Loops is 44% sugar by weight. It's basically cotton candy with a little corn starch to hold it together.
