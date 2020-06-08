Elderly Father in Law is Going to Screw His Life Up

Worst thread title ever.



As I’ve shared a couple of times now, my wife’s father is in bad shape. He has walked with a walker for a decade, he suffered a fall and a broken shoulder in December. His mobility is basically zero. He is diabetic and obese and high blood pressure and on and in. Can’t bathe, dress, eat, or shit for himself. It’s been all hands on deck to come up with plans and systems to help him.



He really should be in an old folks home. But he can’t afford it without selling his home. In a last ditch Hail Mary I found a caregiver through our church who is willing to care for him 24 hours, 5 days a week, in exchange for free rent and $400 a month. He is lucky as hell.



The problem is that he is an asshole. His wife divorced him years ago for all of his verbal abuse and is only barely willing to help. He had a golden opportunity where his son was out of work due to Coronavirus and was willing to be there 24/7 in exchange for rent, but father in law was such a huge asshole to him that he actually took a job out of state to get away.



Now he’s being a jerk to the caretaker. He’s yelling and being verbally abusive.



It’s been explained to him that if he fucks this up he will have to sell his house. If she quits he is fucked. He doesn’t care. What are my options?