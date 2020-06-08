Elderly Father in Law is Going to Screw His Life Up
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,582
Received 126 Likes on 99 Posts
Elderly Father in Law is Going to Screw His Life Up
Worst thread title ever.
As I’ve shared a couple of times now, my wife’s father is in bad shape. He has walked with a walker for a decade, he suffered a fall and a broken shoulder in December. His mobility is basically zero. He is diabetic and obese and high blood pressure and on and in. Can’t bathe, dress, eat, or shit for himself. It’s been all hands on deck to come up with plans and systems to help him.
He really should be in an old folks home. But he can’t afford it without selling his home. In a last ditch Hail Mary I found a caregiver through our church who is willing to care for him 24 hours, 5 days a week, in exchange for free rent and $400 a month. He is lucky as hell.
The problem is that he is an asshole. His wife divorced him years ago for all of his verbal abuse and is only barely willing to help. He had a golden opportunity where his son was out of work due to Coronavirus and was willing to be there 24/7 in exchange for rent, but father in law was such a huge asshole to him that he actually took a job out of state to get away.
Now he’s being a jerk to the caretaker. He’s yelling and being verbally abusive.
It’s been explained to him that if he fucks this up he will have to sell his house. If she quits he is fucked. He doesn’t care. What are my options?
As I’ve shared a couple of times now, my wife’s father is in bad shape. He has walked with a walker for a decade, he suffered a fall and a broken shoulder in December. His mobility is basically zero. He is diabetic and obese and high blood pressure and on and in. Can’t bathe, dress, eat, or shit for himself. It’s been all hands on deck to come up with plans and systems to help him.
He really should be in an old folks home. But he can’t afford it without selling his home. In a last ditch Hail Mary I found a caregiver through our church who is willing to care for him 24 hours, 5 days a week, in exchange for free rent and $400 a month. He is lucky as hell.
The problem is that he is an asshole. His wife divorced him years ago for all of his verbal abuse and is only barely willing to help. He had a golden opportunity where his son was out of work due to Coronavirus and was willing to be there 24/7 in exchange for rent, but father in law was such a huge asshole to him that he actually took a job out of state to get away.
Now he’s being a jerk to the caretaker. He’s yelling and being verbally abusive.
It’s been explained to him that if he fucks this up he will have to sell his house. If she quits he is fucked. He doesn’t care. What are my options?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,582
Received 126 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: Elderly Father in Law is Going to Screw His Life Up
#4
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Signal Hill, CA
Posts: 3,456
Received 55 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: Elderly Father in Law is Going to Screw His Life Up
I don't think he'll change. He will continue on with his present attitude. When the housekeeper has had enough and leaves, sell the house and have him move into a senior care facility. He will be in an environment which caters to people in his debilitated condition.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off