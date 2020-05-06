How do you post something that a lot of people will see?

ok, i have a weird one. so my mom sent me this little blurb that was written by a friend who is a Vietnam vet. he just vented a little with frustrations about what is going on in the world. nothing offensive, politically charged, racist or remotely like that. just to respect everyone basically. she thinks i know everything about Facebook, twitter and all that, but i don't even have those accounts and not creating just to post a little blurb that wouldn't get seen anyway.



so, is there a way to post something very short, to the point about frustrations and respecting everyone so that as she puts it "the nation" will see?

even, i didn't ask her what that meant because she thinks i can just post it somewhere and everyone will see. and he wants his email address shown, for whatever reason.



any help or if impossible, i appreciate anything. thanks in advance.



i mean this is what he says and what she wants me to try and post somewhere:

"I am a Navy Vietnam Vet 1961-1965.

My heart is broken when I witness my fellow Americans at war with each other.

Please take time out folks. Dont listen to the inciters of violence and destruction.

Listen to your own mind and heart.



Yes, we need change with respect to dignity. We need to reverse the violence, looting and shooting. Protest isnt new and its not illegal. Its our way in America of expressing our feelings. Out of necessity, it must be done peacefully, honorably.

Order creates order; respect is responded to with respect. I love you, fellow Americans. Thats why I fought for our country. Lets share our hope of peace for everyone."

