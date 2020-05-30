DVD Talk Forum

Bad Beats Thread Part II

Bad Beats Thread Part II

   
05-30-20, 11:56 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,857
Received 10 Likes on 7 Posts
Bad Beats Thread Part II
There was one Bad Beats Thread from like 2006 but was closed, so decided to start another one.

So, I was playing on PokerStars (play money) and was dealt KQ clubs. Flop comes all clubs (something like 647 clubs), so King high flush. Kept betting half the pot on turn and river before he raised me all-in. I called figuring I'd lose maybe with a full house as there were two 7s out there. Nope. Mofo had pocket 7s for quads. Ugh. I sometimes think Pokerstars has some sort of coding going on behind the scenes, lol.
