Wonky science in The Core
Question for you Physics enthusiasts: in 2003's The Core, two scientists explain that at the earth's core, there's 'a trillion trillion tons of hot metal moving at about 1,000 miles an hour' and that its rotation has stopped. I have no idea if that model for the earth's core is correct, but assuming that it is, what would be the consequence of that much mass stopping?
The movie is just concerned about the earth's electromagnetic field dissipating as a result of the stoppage, but what about momentum? The amount of inertia that much moving hot metal had would've been astronomical, wouldn't it? I'd have to think that much mass, even if it were to slow to a complete stop gradually, would have some sort of effect on the planet's rotation or orbit.
So Physics nerds--now's your moment. Please chime in.
Well, let's back it up a little. What, in the movie, was the reason the core stopped in the first place. It is true, or said to be true by our amazing scientists that know everything, that the core of the earth is creating the magnetic field which shields us from the sun. And ok, I'll go with that I guess. But didn't the core get interrupted by something? I can't remember. In any case...impossible to stop all that hot metal from moving. So, we don't even need to talk about IF all that stuff just stopped...what would happen.
Also...birds can still fly without a magnetic field. They don't just drop to the ground.
Then there's the communications from the cute little spinner grinder bus thingie, being able to talk to HQ on the surface of the earth. Yeah, not likely. 4200 miles or something through all that and being able to communicate...Verizon Wireless would be on that shit so fast.
But anyway, it's still a fave movie of mine.
