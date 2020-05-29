Re: Wonky science in The Core

Well, let's back it up a little. What, in the movie, was the reason the core stopped in the first place. It is true, or said to be true by our amazing scientists that know everything, that the core of the earth is creating the magnetic field which shields us from the sun. And ok, I'll go with that I guess. But didn't the core get interrupted by something? I can't remember. In any case...impossible to stop all that hot metal from moving. So, we don't even need to talk about IF all that stuff just stopped...what would happen.Also...birds can still fly without a magnetic field. They don't just drop to the ground.Then there's the communications from the cute little spinner grinder bus thingie, being able to talk to HQ on the surface of the earth. Yeah, not likely. 4200 miles or something through all that and being able to communicate...Verizon Wireless would be on that shit so fast.But anyway, it's still a fave movie of mine.