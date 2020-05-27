DVD Talk Forum

SpaceX Manned Launch - TODAY at 4:33pm ET (27-MAY-2020)

SpaceX Manned Launch - TODAY at 4:33pm ET (27-MAY-2020)

   
05-27-20, 12:41 PM
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
SpaceX Manned Launch - TODAY at 4:33pm ET (27-MAY-2020)
Watch the live stream on NASA TV:




Elon Musk is looking to make more space history ... SpaceX is attempting to launch 2 NASA astronauts to the International Space Station ... and YouTube will be live streaming the mission.

Dubbed Demo-2, the mission marks the first time ever a commercial aerospace company is sending humans into Earth's orbit. The milestone is a decade in the making, as human spaceflight finally returns to American soil.

The launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon is set for 4:33 PM ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ... and the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the capsule is taking off from the historic Pad 39A, which famously launched Apollo 11 way back in 1969, the first moon landing.

SpaceX and NASA are streaming the launch from takeoff all the way until Crew Dragon docks with the ISS, and it should take the capsule about 19 hours to travel from Florida to the space station.


Today's launch window at 4:33pm ET is "Instantaneous", which means the window to rendezvous successfully with the ISS will be open for less than 60 seconds today. If they cannot launch, for weather or technical reasons, the next window is on Saturday at 3:22p ET (also "instantaneous") or Sunday at 3pm ET (I don't know how wide that window is).
05-27-20, 12:44 PM
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Re: SpaceX Manned Launch
Getting manned space flight from US soil is long overdue. I hope all goes well today. Lots of rain pushing east across FL today unfortunately.
05-27-20, 12:46 PM
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Re: SpaceX Manned Launch


Neither of the astronauts are Canadian, in spite of being named Bob and Doug.
05-27-20, 12:53 PM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Re: SpaceX Manned Launch - TODAY at 4:33pm ET (27-MAY-2020)
Live on Discovery Channel as well. Pretty amazing the person responsible for putting US astronauts back into space got his fortune from eBay via PayPal acquisition. Go back 20 years and tell yourself that...
05-27-20, 12:56 PM
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Re: SpaceX Manned Launch - TODAY at 4:33pm ET (27-MAY-2020)


