Re: Central Air problem ?

Another possibility is that the coils inside the house got coated with dust and junk.



Either way, if it worked yesterday and not today, I doubt that it's the thermostat. I'm guessing that some safety kicked out because the compressor was overheating. So the first things to check are if the coils at both ends are clean. The outdoor end is going to be easier to see and more likely to be filled with debris.