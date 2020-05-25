DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Central Air problem ?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

Central Air problem ?

   
Old 05-25-20, 03:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,698
Received 13 Likes on 11 Posts
Central Air problem ?
Yesterday I ran it for the first time and it worked fine.

Today I noticed it was getting warm inside and it didn't come on.

The thermostat makes a clicking noise when I adjust the temp and the fan won't come on when on or automatic .

I now have it shut off at the power box.

Hoping it's just the thermostat.

Any suggestions?
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-25-20, 04:21 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 23,439
Received 72 Likes on 51 Posts
Re: Central Air problem ?
Check the outside unit. Is it full of leaves or other junk? It needs to be clean.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-25-20, 04:24 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 23,439
Received 72 Likes on 51 Posts
Re: Central Air problem ?
Another possibility is that the coils inside the house got coated with dust and junk.

Either way, if it worked yesterday and not today, I doubt that it's the thermostat. I'm guessing that some safety kicked out because the compressor was overheating. So the first things to check are if the coils at both ends are clean. The outdoor end is going to be easier to see and more likely to be filled with debris.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
COVID-19 NON-POLITICAL Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.