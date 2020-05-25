Central Air problem ?
Central Air problem ?
Yesterday I ran it for the first time and it worked fine.
Today I noticed it was getting warm inside and it didn't come on.
The thermostat makes a clicking noise when I adjust the temp and the fan won't come on when on or automatic .
I now have it shut off at the power box.
Hoping it's just the thermostat.
Any suggestions?
Re: Central Air problem ?
Another possibility is that the coils inside the house got coated with dust and junk.
Either way, if it worked yesterday and not today, I doubt that it's the thermostat. I'm guessing that some safety kicked out because the compressor was overheating. So the first things to check are if the coils at both ends are clean. The outdoor end is going to be easier to see and more likely to be filled with debris.
Either way, if it worked yesterday and not today, I doubt that it's the thermostat. I'm guessing that some safety kicked out because the compressor was overheating. So the first things to check are if the coils at both ends are clean. The outdoor end is going to be easier to see and more likely to be filled with debris.
