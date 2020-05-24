DVD Talk Forum

05-24-20, 09:23 AM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,302
What does/did your COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend look like?
How will/are you celebrating Memorial Day Weekend this year?

This year we biked to the beach (which is nearby), and just enjoyed a brief moment in the sun (from a distance, away from the crowds).

Then we barbecued and we're watching the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN.

How about you guys? How did you re-invent your Memorial Day weekend?
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,036
Received 27 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: What does/did your COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend look like?
Sadly, pretty much how we have spend our non working hours as a family the past two months, by staying home. We are still not ready to venture out in the world like we did before this virus pretty much closed the world down. Maybe in a few more weeks, we will be ready.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 10,076
Received 43 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: What does/did your COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend look like?
We got invited to a pool party at a neighbors house tomorrow. I'm not sure if I want to go. Well, I know that I don't, but my partner does, so I dunno
Admin-MemeCat
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Caught between the moon and NYC
Posts: 32,537
Received 88 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: What does/did your COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend look like?
Originally Posted by Sonny Corinthos View Post
Sadly, pretty much how we have spend our non working hours as a family the past two months, by staying home. We are still not ready to venture out in the world like we did before this virus pretty much closed the world down. Maybe in a few more weeks, we will be ready.
Same.

I am looking at getting back to flying, but the local schools I rent from have been booked solid. Not sure why aspiring pilots are in such a rush to get their license with the airlines in the shitter right now.
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,347
Received 59 Likes on 50 Posts
Re: What does/did your COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend look like?
No change.
