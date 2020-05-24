What does/did your COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend look like?
How will/are you celebrating Memorial Day Weekend this year?
This year we biked to the beach (which is nearby), and just enjoyed a brief moment in the sun (from a distance, away from the crowds).
Then we barbecued and we're watching the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN.
How about you guys? How did you re-invent your Memorial Day weekend?
Sadly, pretty much how we have spend our non working hours as a family the past two months, by staying home. We are still not ready to venture out in the world like we did before this virus pretty much closed the world down. Maybe in a few more weeks, we will be ready.
We got invited to a pool party at a neighbors house tomorrow. I'm not sure if I want to go. Well, I know that I don't, but my partner does, so I dunno
Sadly, pretty much how we have spend our non working hours as a family the past two months, by staying home. We are still not ready to venture out in the world like we did before this virus pretty much closed the world down. Maybe in a few more weeks, we will be ready.
I am looking at getting back to flying, but the local schools I rent from have been booked solid. Not sure why aspiring pilots are in such a rush to get their license with the airlines in the shitter right now.
