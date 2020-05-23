Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?

Ive loved Baskin Robbins. They def had most flavors and their once a year bubblegum with actual bubblegum was heaven, but always loved Friendly's ice-cream. Always, for some reason. Just like the distinct taste. From the whopping Jim Dandy to the Happy Ending Sundays before it became seedy and sexual. Its like a good quality but really probably made from recycled crapbut whatever, the tastes, in even vanilla, is good and distinct. Though Breyers vanilla good too. I dunno, BRs had Rocky Road (what became my fav), But Friendly's was always my go to for ice-cream. Even food they had was damn good. Though, I think all gone, now, right? So sad.So which retail chain did you like more and went to more?