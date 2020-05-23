View Poll Results: Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?
Baskin-Robbins
0
0%
Carvel
0
0%
Cold Stone Creamery
0
0%
Dairy Queen
50.00%
Friendlys
50.00%
Häagen-Dazs
0
0%
Sonic
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Ive loved Baskin Robbins. They def had most flavors and their once a year bubblegum with actual bubblegum was heaven, but always loved Friendly's ice-cream. Always, for some reason. Just like the distinct taste. From the whopping Jim Dandy to the Happy Ending Sundays before it became seedy and sexual. Its like a good quality but really probably made from recycled crap but whatever, the tastes, in even vanilla, is good and distinct. Though Breyers vanilla good too. I dunno, BRs had Rocky Road (what became my fav), But Friendly's was always my go to for ice-cream. Even food they had was damn good. Though, I think all gone, now, right? So sad.
#2
Re: Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?
I dont go to enough ice cream shops to make a decision, but some of my relatives use to own a Maggie Moos ice cream shop (franchised for about 5 years). Just saw on Wikipedia, 400 locations at its peak. As of 2019, there are only 19 locations.
But my favorite is a family-owned local gelato shop. I always get half raspberry and half chocolate.
I had vacation plans to go Italy last week and one of my goals was to get some authentic Italian gelato. Well, we all know how that turned out
But my favorite is a family-owned local gelato shop. I always get half raspberry and half chocolate.
I had vacation plans to go Italy last week and one of my goals was to get some authentic Italian gelato. Well, we all know how that turned out
