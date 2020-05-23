DVD Talk Forum

Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?

View Poll Results: Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?
Baskin-Robbins
0
0%
Carvel
0
0%
Cold Stone Creamery
0
0%
Dairy Queen
1
50.00%
Friendlys
1
50.00%
Häagen-Dazs
0
0%
Sonic
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?

   
05-23-20, 10:49 PM
Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?
Ive loved Baskin Robbins. They def had most flavors and their once a year bubblegum with actual bubblegum was heaven, but always loved Friendly's ice-cream. Always, for some reason. Just like the distinct taste. From the whopping Jim Dandy to the Happy Ending Sundays before it became seedy and sexual. Its like a good quality but really probably made from recycled crap but whatever, the tastes, in even vanilla, is good and distinct. Though Breyers vanilla good too. I dunno, BRs had Rocky Road (what became my fav), But Friendly's was always my go to for ice-cream. Even food they had was damn good. Though, I think all gone, now, right? So sad.

So which retail chain did you like more and went to more?
05-23-20, 11:19 PM
Re: Favorite semi-big franchise ice-cream place?
I dont go to enough ice cream shops to make a decision, but some of my relatives use to own a Maggie Moos ice cream shop (franchised for about 5 years). Just saw on Wikipedia, 400 locations at its peak. As of 2019, there are only 19 locations.

But my favorite is a family-owned local gelato shop. I always get half raspberry and half chocolate.

I had vacation plans to go Italy last week and one of my goals was to get some authentic Italian gelato. Well, we all know how that turned out
