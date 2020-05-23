DVD Talk Forum

05-23-20, 09:28 AM
Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
Who are the lucky individuals who have have gotten one for their birthday or special occasion or tried or eaten this cake sometime in their lives?

We don't have any Carvel stores in the Bay Area.

Sucks they can't ship them across America.




05-23-20, 09:34 AM
Re: Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
Once got my mother one for mothers day.
05-23-20, 09:35 AM
Re: Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
Howard Stern used to always joke about Fudgy the Whale. We don’t have it Southern California so it took me a while to understand.
05-23-20, 09:41 AM
Re: Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
I've seen a version of the whale without the nuts on the side from the Carvel Ice Cream Cakes they sell at Food Lion and sometimes Wal-Mart. Usually they have the rectangle shape sized cakes but every now and then supermarkets will get the whale and some round shape ones.
05-23-20, 09:44 AM
Re: Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
We used to have a couple of stores in Vegas but they closed a long time ago.

The whale cake looked good, but not nearly as good as the completely-different Santa cake :




