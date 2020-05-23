Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
Who are the lucky individuals who have have gotten one for their birthday or special occasion or tried or eaten this cake sometime in their lives?
We don't have any Carvel stores in the Bay Area.
Sucks they can't ship them across America.
We don't have any Carvel stores in the Bay Area.
Sucks they can't ship them across America.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,110
Received 91 Likes on 69 Posts
Re: Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
Howard Stern used to always joke about Fudgy the Whale. We don’t have it Southern California so it took me a while to understand.
#4
Re: Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
I've seen a version of the whale without the nuts on the side from the Carvel Ice Cream Cakes they sell at Food Lion and sometimes Wal-Mart. Usually they have the rectangle shape sized cakes but every now and then supermarkets will get the whale and some round shape ones.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Carvel Fudgie the Whale Ice Cream Cake
We used to have a couple of stores in Vegas but they closed a long time ago.
The whale cake looked good, but not nearly as good as the completely-different Santa cake :
The whale cake looked good, but not nearly as good as the completely-different Santa cake :
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off