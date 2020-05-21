Happy Two-Month Quarantinaversary!!
Happy Two-Month Quarantinaversary!!
Two months ago Illinois entered its “Stay At Home” order! I had just finished my first and last day of substitute teaching.
I have gotten quite a few home improvement projects done, did a short stint as an Instacart shopper, and can’t say that I have accomplished much else that I can think of. Spent a lot of time playing home tutor/replacement teacher for my wife and daughter. Having everybody else home has really been a hinderance to me getting to spend much time on “me”.
I learned I would be moving to Mississippi. I’ll start online classes next week and teaching summer school online in a few weeks.
I really have not watched much in the way of tv & movies. I did finally binge the third season of Legion one day last week.
I would like to get more reading done. I wanted to do some writing, but never made it past this place.
So what have you done with your time? What have been your biggest challenges? What have you enjoyed the most/least?
EDIT: I am sorry if I have been grumpy. I really do love all you guys and want to say thank you for being a part of what is helping me get through!
Last edited by Abob Teff; 05-21-20 at 08:19 PM.
Re: Happy Two-Month Quarantinaversary!!
Been working remotely since March 13. Last week I started a voluntary 32-hour week with Wednesdays off unpaid. My company is still paying for my full benefits and I'm still accruing leave. Since I'm not commuting 250 miles per week, I can afford to do it. It goes through July 29--that's how long the insurance company would extend it for. Even after my company brings people back--and they're not in a big hurry because most of us are doing just fine from home--I am planning on asking to work from home at least two or three days a week.
Strangely, I have been seesawing back and forth on the same four or five pounds, haven't really lost or gained much. I have friends who are bitching about their weight gain on Facebook but they seem to be the same ones who are posting daily pics of the cookies, pies, etc. that they are baking every day. I don't like to bake so I'm safe in that regard. However, yesterday I was eating a candy bar and I broke one of the cusps off a back molar, so I had to go see my dentist today and will have to get a crown next week. Ugh. At least so far it doesn't look like I need a root canal though--just a crown.
So Happy Quarantinaversary to you guys too.
Re: Happy Two-Month Quarantinaversary!!
Well, I've gained 5 pounds that I didn't need to gain. I've been cooking a lot, with lots of firsts, including live Maine lobsters, corn tortillas, and a gooseberry pie. I also planted a garden.
I had a bunch of home improvement plans, but all I accomplished was hiring roofers.
Despite having tons of free time, I haven't really gotten much done and have been sort of lazy. I think I'm in kind of a low key depressed state. I've watched a lot of TV, which is something I don't usually do. I binge watched The Boys, Tiger King, and now episode after episode of Jane the Virgin, which is actually really entertaining. My son has started calling me "abuela" since JtV is like a meta/self aware telenovela, and he considers those to be "grandma shows."
But mostly I've been cooking. The kind of cooking that you only do when you have tons of time, so who cares if a project takes most of the day. One day, I decided to take all the bones out of my freezer and make stock. Since I was gaining freezer space, I reduced that stock--which would normally have been a gallon or more--to 3 cups. It took 10 hours, but it's the craziest, richest stock I've ever made, and is incredibly solid (more than typical jelly-like stock). I think it could be cut into squares easily for soup dumplings, so that's the plan for it.
The quilt store in town opened back up, and I'm going to try to do more sewing than cooking this month. Because I don't need to gain 5 more pounds.
Re: Happy Two-Month Quarantinaversary!!
Ohio lifted its ban on restaurants today (with restrictions, of course), my wife and I found very few restaurants had re-opened their dining rooms just yet but was surprised to find one of our favorite restaurants open, Tequila Jalisco, we had our favorite mexican meals there (all for $28 including tip) and were in heavenly bliss. My god it felt good to finally go out to eat, we used to do it once a week, but not for the last 2 months. Frankly, we're both sick and tired of all the bullshit.
