Happy Two-Month Quarantinaversary!!

Two months ago Illinois entered its “Stay At Home” order! I had just finished my first and last day of substitute teaching.



I have gotten quite a few home improvement projects done, did a short stint as an Instacart shopper, and can’t say that I have accomplished much else that I can think of. Spent a lot of time playing home tutor/replacement teacher for my wife and daughter. Having everybody else home has really been a hinderance to me getting to spend much time on “me”.



I learned I would be moving to Mississippi. I’ll start online classes next week and teaching summer school online in a few weeks.



I really have not watched much in the way of tv & movies. I did finally binge the third season of Legion one day last week.



I would like to get more reading done. I wanted to do some writing, but never made it past this place.



So what have you done with your time? What have been your biggest challenges? What have you enjoyed the most/least?



EDIT: I am sorry if I have been grumpy. I really do love all you guys and want to say thank you for being a part of what is helping me get through!