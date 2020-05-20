DVD Talk Forum

Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign

Other Talk

Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign

   
05-20-20, 12:43 PM
Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
WTF, Kelloggs!! This is an abomination! My childhood is ruined once again!!



https://comicbook.com/irl/news/touca...esign-2020/#10
05-20-20, 12:45 PM
Re: Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
It looks like it was draw by the guys who do Gumball on Cartoon network.
05-20-20, 12:49 PM
Re: Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
Up yours George Lucas.
05-20-20, 12:59 PM
Re: Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
That mouth...
05-20-20, 01:04 PM
Re: Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
Toucant Sam is more like it.

Why the stupid ugly change.
05-20-20, 01:06 PM
Re: Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
'A joint venture of Matsumura Fishworks and Tamarabuchi Heavy Manufacturing Concern'
05-20-20, 01:11 PM
Re: Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign

He looks like a character on the package of some shitty Japanese candy.


Meanwhile, the Trix rabbit is still walking around acting like a child molester.
