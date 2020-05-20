Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 16,394
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 9 Posts
Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
WTF, Kelloggs!! This is an abomination! My childhood is ruined once again!!
https://comicbook.com/irl/news/touca...esign-2020/#10
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Cereal Killer: Toucan Sam Redesign
He looks like a character on the package of some shitty Japanese candy.
Meanwhile, the Trix rabbit is still walking around acting like a child molester.
