Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment

1) The jokes in this post kinda' write themelves

2) This could very well be the first signs of insanity of a dude who's been cooped up in his (maybe vibrating) apartment for nearly 3 months



Some background:

-live in basement apartment

-next to furnace room

-bachelor so one room and it's quite small



The second week of April something was going on in the furnace room that caused random loud rattling noises and a vibration that shook the apartment (like a truck was going by). Building management came and fixed it so that the rumbling stopped as well as the sound that came with out.



However, in the middle of that I started feeling a vibration in my bed. It was slight but there. I figured it was tied to whatever was happening in the furnace room but, no dice. When they fixed that issue this one remained. Thing is, I can't see an actual vibration shaking the bed or even placing something on the floor doesn't seem to pick it up. I just feel it when laying down. My girlfriend has come over and (insert joke here) also says she doesn't feel the vibrations in bed.



I lay on the floor and can't feel it.



I've placed some wood under the legs of the bed but doesn't stop the vibe.



It feels kind of like a small earthquake...like all the time.



Am I going bonkers?



Any idea Otterville?