Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment

   
Old 05-18-20, 12:00 PM
Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
To begin:

1) The jokes in this post kinda' write themelves
2) This could very well be the first signs of insanity of a dude who's been cooped up in his (maybe vibrating) apartment for nearly 3 months

Some background:
-live in basement apartment
-next to furnace room
-bachelor so one room and it's quite small

The second week of April something was going on in the furnace room that caused random loud rattling noises and a vibration that shook the apartment (like a truck was going by). Building management came and fixed it so that the rumbling stopped as well as the sound that came with out.

However, in the middle of that I started feeling a vibration in my bed. It was slight but there. I figured it was tied to whatever was happening in the furnace room but, no dice. When they fixed that issue this one remained. Thing is, I can't see an actual vibration shaking the bed or even placing something on the floor doesn't seem to pick it up. I just feel it when laying down. My girlfriend has come over and (insert joke here) also says she doesn't feel the vibrations in bed.

I lay on the floor and can't feel it.

I've placed some wood under the legs of the bed but doesn't stop the vibe.

It feels kind of like a small earthquake...like all the time.

Am I going bonkers?

Any idea Otterville?
Old 05-18-20, 12:11 PM
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
The demon Pazuzu is under your bed
Old 05-18-20, 12:12 PM
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
The demon Pazuzu is under your bed
This was the first thing I checked, actually. I shouted: "Hey, is the demon Pazuzu under my bed?" There was silence at first and then came a voice: "Nobody here but us chickens." So, no, that's not it.
Old 05-18-20, 12:24 PM
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Maybe its like the cellphone vibration syndrome where you think your phone is vibrating in your pocket, only to check it and its not.

Maybe you experienced the furnace vibration so many times, its psychologically affecting you.

Old 05-18-20, 12:29 PM
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Can you set a glass of water on your bedpost to check for ripples?

Do you ever feel vibration laying in someone else's bed?
Old 05-18-20, 12:46 PM
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Does it change between the day or night, which would make it a business? Is it related to hot days, which would make it someone's air conditioner? If you walk around outside at night when it's quiet, can you hear it? I once read a story about an irritating hum being tracked to the air handlers at a nearby factory, but I can't find the story.

If you put the feet of the bed on thick folded towels, does it stop the vibration?
