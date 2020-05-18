Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
To begin:
1) The jokes in this post kinda' write themelves
2) This could very well be the first signs of insanity of a dude who's been cooped up in his (maybe vibrating) apartment for nearly 3 months
Some background:
-live in basement apartment
-next to furnace room
-bachelor so one room and it's quite small
The second week of April something was going on in the furnace room that caused random loud rattling noises and a vibration that shook the apartment (like a truck was going by). Building management came and fixed it so that the rumbling stopped as well as the sound that came with out.
However, in the middle of that I started feeling a vibration in my bed. It was slight but there. I figured it was tied to whatever was happening in the furnace room but, no dice. When they fixed that issue this one remained. Thing is, I can't see an actual vibration shaking the bed or even placing something on the floor doesn't seem to pick it up. I just feel it when laying down. My girlfriend has come over and (insert joke here) also says she doesn't feel the vibrations in bed.
I lay on the floor and can't feel it.
I've placed some wood under the legs of the bed but doesn't stop the vibe.
It feels kind of like a small earthquake...like all the time.
Am I going bonkers?
Any idea Otterville?
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Maybe its like the cellphone vibration syndrome where you think your phone is vibrating in your pocket, only to check it and its not.
Maybe you experienced the furnace vibration so many times, its psychologically affecting you.
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Can you set a glass of water on your bedpost to check for ripples?
Do you ever feel vibration laying in someone else's bed?
Re: Help solve the mystery of the (maybe) vibrating apartment
Does it change between the day or night, which would make it a business? Is it related to hot days, which would make it someone's air conditioner? If you walk around outside at night when it's quiet, can you hear it? I once read a story about an irritating hum being tracked to the air handlers at a nearby factory, but I can't find the story.
If you put the feet of the bed on thick folded towels, does it stop the vibration?
