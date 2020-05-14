DVD Talk Forum

Only registered organ donors should be allow to receive organ transplants

05-14-20, 09:21 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
atrium
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 746
Received 18 Likes on 13 Posts
Only registered organ donors should be allow to receive organ transplants
Hot take alert.

Some obvious exceptions to this rule:

a.) If you can't be an organ donor for medical reasons, you should still be eligible for organ transplants. The emphasis here is on being 'unwilling' to donate your organs, not 'unable'.

b.) Minors whose parents have chosen for them to opt out of organ donation shouldn't be ineligible for organ transplants. They don't deserve to be punished for their parent's stupidity.

I'm probably forgetting some other exceptions, but yep.
05-14-20, 10:01 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,891
Received 271 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Only registered organ donors should be allow to receive organ transplants
Terrible terrible take. That is not how medicine is supposed to work. It shouldn't be punitive. "We could save your husband's life with this compatible liver, but we just found out that he was a selfish bastard, so Nope!"

And I like that organs are donated out of the goodness of somebody's heart, not because they had to Or Else!
In China they love killing people for all sorts of crimes and then gently harvest their organs for" donations ". It's really sick.
