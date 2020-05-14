Re: Only registered organ donors should be allow to receive organ transplants

Terrible terrible take. That is not how medicine is supposed to work. It shouldn't be punitive. "We could save your husband's life with this compatible liver, but we just found out that he was a selfish bastard, so Nope!"



And I like that organs are donated out of the goodness of somebody's heart, not because they had to Or Else!

In China they love killing people for all sorts of crimes and then gently harvest their organs for" donations ". It's really sick.