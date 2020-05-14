Moving long distance, help?!
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Moving long distance, help?!
In the next few months (first part of July) I will be moving long distance (about 8 hours away) to a place I have never been. Given the current state of the world, we have not been able to go there to spend a few days and look around. Ive been trying to look online for a place to live. All I am finding is the standard big site searches which are not impressing me with their overpriced McApartments.
Some random bits of info:
It is just me moving (for now).
I do not want a roommate.
I am OK with an efficiency type situation, but dont want to rent a room.
I have taken an unconventional approach and looked at a couple of rent to own, fixer-uppers trying to think longer term and investment-wise.
Anybody have experience or suggestions on finding a place to rent and moving long distance? I am starting to stress a little.
Anybody have any friends in Mississippi? (I think I may have asked that already.)
Some random bits of info:
It is just me moving (for now).
I do not want a roommate.
I am OK with an efficiency type situation, but dont want to rent a room.
I have taken an unconventional approach and looked at a couple of rent to own, fixer-uppers trying to think longer term and investment-wise.
Anybody have experience or suggestions on finding a place to rent and moving long distance? I am starting to stress a little.
Anybody have any friends in Mississippi? (I think I may have asked that already.)
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Moving long distance, help?!
The good thing about living in Mississippi is it's cheap. The bad thing about it is, it's cheap because nobody wants to live there.
Also, please, please tell me you are not black, Latino, or Asian.
Also, please, please tell me you are not black, Latino, or Asian.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off