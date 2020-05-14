DVD Talk Forum

Moving long distance, help?!

Other Talk

Moving long distance, help?!

   
Old 05-14-20, 07:57 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 22,320
Received 163 Likes on 131 Posts
Moving long distance, help?!
In the next few months (first part of July) I will be moving long distance (about 8 hours away) to a place I have never been. Given the current state of the world, we have not been able to go there to spend a few days and look around. Ive been trying to look online for a place to live. All I am finding is the standard big site searches which are not impressing me with their overpriced McApartments.

Some random bits of info:

It is just me moving (for now).
I do not want a roommate.
I am OK with an efficiency type situation, but dont want to rent a room.
I have taken an unconventional approach and looked at a couple of rent to own, fixer-uppers trying to think longer term and investment-wise.

Anybody have experience or suggestions on finding a place to rent and moving long distance? I am starting to stress a little.

Anybody have any friends in Mississippi? (I think I may have asked that already.)
Old 05-14-20, 08:15 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,510
Received 81 Likes on 51 Posts
Re: Moving long distance, help?!
The good thing about living in Mississippi is it's cheap. The bad thing about it is, it's cheap because nobody wants to live there.

Also, please, please tell me you are not black, Latino, or Asian.
