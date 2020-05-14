Moving long distance, help?!

In the next few months (first part of July) I will be moving long distance (about 8 hours away) to a place I have never been. Given the current state of the world, we have not been able to go there to spend a few days and look around. Ive been trying to look online for a place to live. All I am finding is the standard big site searches which are not impressing me with their overpriced McApartments.



Some random bits of info:



It is just me moving (for now).

I do not want a roommate.

I am OK with an efficiency type situation, but dont want to rent a room.

I have taken an unconventional approach and looked at a couple of rent to own, fixer-uppers trying to think longer term and investment-wise.



Anybody have experience or suggestions on finding a place to rent and moving long distance? I am starting to stress a little.



Anybody have any friends in Mississippi? (I think I may have asked that already.)