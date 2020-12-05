DVD Talk Forum

How Do You Sleep At Night?! a.k.a. The Mattress Thread

Other Talk

How Do You Sleep At Night?! a.k.a. The Mattress Thread

   
05-12-20, 06:15 PM
How Do You Sleep At Night?! a.k.a. The Mattress Thread
Well I think its time for me to get a new mattress. Ive had this Tempur-pedic for about seven years. Prior to that I had a different Tempur-pedic for about 10 years.
I sleep alone in the center of the bed and its beginning to show its wear. I have five bad discs in my neck and back so this is a big decision. Not to mention I worked in retail for 17 years and paid cost for my last two mattresses.
I was just interested in what Otter has been using. Im considering a Purple mattress but am a little worried they cant be tried out beforehand. Are spring mattresses still bad? Just lookin for a place to begin I reckon.
