How Do You Sleep At Night?! a.k.a. The Mattress Thread

Well I think its time for me to get a new mattress. Ive had this Tempur-pedic for about seven years. Prior to that I had a different Tempur-pedic for about 10 years.

I sleep alone in the center of the bed and its beginning to show its wear. I have five bad discs in my neck and back so this is a big decision. Not to mention I worked in retail for 17 years and paid cost for my last two mattresses.

I was just interested in what Otter has been using. Im considering a Purple mattress but am a little worried they cant be tried out beforehand. Are spring mattresses still bad? Just lookin for a place to begin I reckon.