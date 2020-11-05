DVD Talk Forum

WTF is a gas-powered computer?

Old 05-11-20, 05:48 AM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
L Everett Scott's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: The Cosmopolis of Barrie
Posts: 246
Received 8 Likes on 8 Posts
WTF is a gas-powered computer?
I don't have a whole lot of detail about this because I came across this idea about 20 years ago and have had other things to occupy my mind in the interim. I used to work for a company that produced online educational content and one course (I honestly don't remember what it was about) mentioned 'gas-powered computers'. Again, this is an online course we're talking about, not some Steampunk or Dieselpunk fanfic.

I never did get a chance to ask the author of the course what the hell he was talking about...he buggered off or the course was dropped or something like that. So I was left wondering about that phrase for years.

I had forgotten about 'gas-powered computers' until I stumbled upon a Quora thread where someone suggested plugging a computer into a gas generator for portable computing. (Buying a laptop, smartphone, or tablet would seem to be an easier solution in my book.) But that's a regular computer the guy was talking about; it still runs on electricity, only the power source is gas-dependent.

Thanks to that Quora post, I'm back to wondering about what a gas-powered computer is. Any guesses/thoughts/theories?
