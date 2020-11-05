What is a gas-powered computer?
I don't have a whole lot of detail about this because I came across this idea about 20 years ago and have had other things to occupy my mind in the interim. I used to work for a company that produced online educational content and one course (I honestly don't remember what it was about) mentioned 'gas-powered computers'. Again, this is an online course we're talking about, not some Steampunk or Dieselpunk fanfic.
I never did get a chance to ask the author of the course what the hell he was talking about...he buggered off or the course was dropped or something like that. So I was left wondering about that phrase for years.
I had forgotten about 'gas-powered computers' until I stumbled upon a Quora thread where someone suggested plugging a computer into a gas generator for portable computing. (Buying a laptop, smartphone, or tablet would seem to be an easier solution in my book.) But that's a regular computer the guy was talking about; it still runs on electricity, only the power source is gas-dependent.
Thanks to that Quora post, I'm back to wondering about what a gas-powered computer is. Any guesses/thoughts/theories?
The only practical "gas powered" computer I can think of is one with a battery that can be charged by a gas powered generator.
Gasoline releases energy too fast to be practical to use directly.
If there is such a thing, a lot of people appear to be using them these days. Gasbags, I mean to say. Interestingly, they're the people who simultaneously talk about how they're "not going to live in fear" but who are terribly, terribly afraid that they'll never be able to get their hair cut or go to the beach again.
Some type of coolant? Like using freon to keep the insides cool?
