4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle

This riddle has been having its rounds on Facebook lately, but the answer doesn't really make much sense and in my opinion it depends on how you define certain words and assume certain facts.Here's the riddle:In a square room, there is a cat in every corner of the room. In front of every cat, there are three other cats. How many cats are there altogether?The answer that they want you to believe is in the spoiler:This really depends on how you define "in front". The answer wants you to assume that every cat is facing the center of the room when the cat, while in the corner, could be facing up, down, to it's left, to it's right. or another degree or angle that doesn't correspond to any of the other three cats. The answer also assumes that something that would technically be to the right or the left of something counts as something "in front" of it instead. It also assumes a one dimension plane which isn't even possible for a room as it would have a floor and a ceiling, therefore there would be eight corners. So there really could be multiple answers for this riddle. Thoughts?