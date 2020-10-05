4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
This riddle has been having its rounds on Facebook lately, but the answer doesn't really make much sense and in my opinion it depends on how you define certain words and assume certain facts.
Here's the riddle:
In a square room, there is a cat in every corner of the room. In front of every cat, there are three other cats. How many cats are there altogether?
The answer that they want you to believe is in the spoiler:
This really depends on how you define "in front". The answer wants you to assume that every cat is facing the center of the room when the cat, while in the corner, could be facing up, down, to it's left, to it's right. or another degree or angle that doesn't correspond to any of the other three cats. The answer also assumes that something that would technically be to the right or the left of something counts as something "in front" of it instead. It also assumes a one dimension plane which isn't even possible for a room as it would have a floor and a ceiling, therefore there would be eight corners. So there really could be multiple answers for this riddle. Thoughts?
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
Cats are loners and don't generally like or trust other cats. Every cat will be watching the one diagonally opposite and using its peripheral vision to make sure the cats in adjacent corners aren't sneaking up on him, because cats.
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
4 makes sense. Every cat has one cat directly in front of them and two cats on either side at 45 degrees. All cats, from every other cats point of view, is within that 90 degree cone, so they're all "in front".
The way it's worded, it's kind of a boring riddle. Thought there would be some twist where there's somehow way more, but nope... Just four cats.
Like, it's more of a grade-level math quiz than a riddle, it seems.
The way it's worded, it's kind of a boring riddle. Thought there would be some twist where there's somehow way more, but nope... Just four cats.
Like, it's more of a grade-level math quiz than a riddle, it seems.
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
It seemed trivial to me. If a cat is in the corner facing the corner, there would be zero cats in front of it. So it must be facing outward from the corner.
You are told to arrange four potted plants so they are each the same distance from every other one. How do you arrange them?
You are told to arrange four potted plants so they are each the same distance from every other one. How do you arrange them?
Spoiler:
The only shape that meets those conditions is a tetrahedron. One plant has to be on a balcony.
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
The answer can only be 4. Unless you want to be one of those annoying people who points out that the last statement doesn't specify "in the room".
In that case, there are hundreds of millions.
_____________
How can you use a barometer to determine the height of a building?
In that case, there are hundreds of millions.
_____________
How can you use a barometer to determine the height of a building?
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
So if you're driving in the middle lane of a three-lane highway, and there are three cars side by side ahead of you, the cars in the left and right lanes are not in front of you? Hogwash.
