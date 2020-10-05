DVD Talk Forum

4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle

   
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
This riddle has been having its rounds on Facebook lately, but the answer doesn't really make much sense and in my opinion it depends on how you define certain words and assume certain facts.

Here's the riddle:

In a square room, there is a cat in every corner of the room. In front of every cat, there are three other cats. How many cats are there altogether?

The answer that they want you to believe is in the spoiler:
Spoiler:

Spoiler:
4

﻿

﻿
This really depends on how you define "in front". The answer wants you to assume that every cat is facing the center of the room when the cat, while in the corner, could be facing up, down, to it's left, to it's right. or another degree or angle that doesn't correspond to any of the other three cats. The answer also assumes that something that would technically be to the right or the left of something counts as something "in front" of it instead. It also assumes a one dimension plane which isn't even possible for a room as it would have a floor and a ceiling, therefore there would be eight corners. So there really could be multiple answers for this riddle. Thoughts?
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
Originally Posted by movieguru View Post
This riddle has been having its rounds on Facebook lately, but the answer doesn't really make much sense and in my opinion it depends on how you define certain words and assume certain facts.

Here's the riddle:

In a square room, there is a cat in every corner of the room. In front of every cat, there are three other cats. How many cats are there altogether?

The answer that they want you to believe is in the spoiler:
Spoiler:

Spoiler:
4



﻿


﻿
This really depends on how you define "in front". The answer wants you to assume that every cat is facing the center of the room when the cat, while in the corner, could be facing up, down, to it's left, to it's right. or another degree or angle that doesn't correspond to any of the other three cats. The answer also assumes that something that would technically be to the right or the left of something counts as something "in front" of it instead. It also assumes a one dimension plane which isn't even possible for a room as it would have a floor and a ceiling, therefore there would be eight corners. So there really could be multiple answers for this riddle. Thoughts?
There could be multiple answers but 4 seems most sensible. There are 8 corners, but unless there are shelves up there, there ain't no cats because gravity. Of course, if there are shelves, there will be 4 cats up there plus some on the ground, because cats love shelves.

Cats are loners and don't generally like or trust other cats. Every cat will be watching the one diagonally opposite and using its peripheral vision to make sure the cats in adjacent corners aren't sneaking up on him, because cats.
  #3  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
4 makes sense. Every cat has one cat directly in front of them and two cats on either side at 45 degrees. All cats, from every other cats point of view, is within that 90 degree cone, so they're all "in front".
The way it's worded, it's kind of a boring riddle. Thought there would be some twist where there's somehow way more, but nope... Just four cats.
​​​​​​
Like, it's more of a grade-level math quiz than a riddle, it seems.
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
The first and most logical guess for me was 4
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
It seemed trivial to me. If a cat is in the corner facing the corner, there would be zero cats in front of it. So it must be facing outward from the corner.

You are told to arrange four potted plants so they are each the same distance from every other one. How do you arrange them?

Spoiler:
The only shape that meets those conditions is a tetrahedron. One plant has to be on a balcony.
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
The answer can only be 4. Unless you want to be one of those annoying people who points out that the last statement doesn't specify "in the room".

In that case, there are hundreds of millions.
_____________

How can you use a barometer to determine the height of a building?
  #7  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
4 makes sense. Every cat has one cat directly in front of them and two cats on either side at 45 degrees. All cats, from every other cats point of view, is within that 90 degree cone, so they're all "in front".
The way it's worded, it's kind of a boring riddle. Thought there would be some twist where there's somehow way more, but nope... Just four cats.
​​​​​​
Like, it's more of a grade-level math quiz than a riddle, it seems.
I would say that a 45 degree angle is not "in front" of, but if we assume that counts, we still don't know if each cat is facing the center of the square while in the corner. If the cat is looking in the direction of one of the lines of the square, it would not be able to see the one cat in the corner to the left or right of it. So even if we were to count "in front" as what the cat can see in this situation, we would have to put a cat in the center of the room for each cat to have 3 cats "in front" of it. So then a possible answer could be 5. See picture below. The arrows re the direction that the cat is faced.


  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: 4 cats in a corner in a square room riddle
So if you're driving in the middle lane of a three-lane highway, and there are three cars side by side ahead of you, the cars in the left and right lanes are not in front of you? Hogwash.
