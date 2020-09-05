Idiots at Catalina Island

I was watching the bald eagle cameras yesterday when I heard a lot of gunfire. Three men on a sailboat were shooting into the water and at the cliffs near the West End. I called the Sheriffs at Two Harbors, as did a few more people watching the cameras. They took one guy into custody. The rifle was registered to him, so the gave him a ticket and released him. I hope he tries to fight the ticket in court, just so a judge can see this video.