Idiots at Catalina Island
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Idiots at Catalina Island
I was watching the bald eagle cameras yesterday when I heard a lot of gunfire. Three men on a sailboat were shooting into the water and at the cliffs near the West End. I called the Sheriffs at Two Harbors, as did a few more people watching the cameras. They took one guy into custody. The rifle was registered to him, so the gave him a ticket and released him. I hope he tries to fight the ticket in court, just so a judge can see this video.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off