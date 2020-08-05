Is anyone that ships or receives a lot of packages with USPS losing a lot of mail?

Are any other members that run an Ebay, Amazon, or other mail order business having major issues with packages getting lost during the Covid-19 pandemic?



I usually ship about 2,000 to 2,500 packages a year through USPS and at most 1 to 2 packages a year get lost by them. In the past 30 days I've sent out 329 packages and 8-10 have stopped tracking for more than a week and are either lost of significantly delayed in being delivered. I know the USPS is having some issues right now, but a nearly 3% loss of packages seems really high. What is really odd is I can send a book out with Media Mail and it is getting to customers much quicker than when I send a package First Class or Priority Mail.