has anyone here had someone who is catholic in their family cremated?

My Mom passed away on Sunday early am. And I know for a fact she wanted to be cremated so she could be her husband up at

Punchbowl Cemetery. My step-father's oldest son even made her a earn & sent it to her a few years ago. My brother & his wife who

we all live in the same house say they are bury her in a casket. Which basically means she won't be able to be with her husband.