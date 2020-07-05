has anyone here had someone who is catholic in their family cremated?
has anyone here had someone who is catholic in their family cremated?
My Mom passed away on Sunday early am. And I know for a fact she wanted to be cremated so she could be her husband up at
Re: has anyone here had someone who is catholic in their family cremated?
You have my condolences.
My parents were Catholic. My dad was cremated. My mom wanted to donate her body to science, which means that afterward it gets cremated. Because of Coronavirus, the university wasn't taking any bodies, so she was cremated immediately.
They both put their wishes in writing. I home your mom did too.
Re: has anyone here had someone who is catholic in their family cremated?
I had to look it up. Punchbowl Cemetery is the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, for veterans. They have strict rules about who is allowed to be buried there. Spouses can be buried in the same grave.
https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/nmcp.asp
