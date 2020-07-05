DVD Talk Forum

Other Talk
Dying of old age while standing

Other Talk

05-07-20, 08:59 AM
Dying of old age while standing
I saw a foreign film a while back where the main character dies at the end while on the job. There's a scene before his death where he makes peace with a lost relative and then the film cuts to him outside face down in the snow. The implication is he was on duty when he died, which meant that he would've been standing.

We're all familiar with people passing away in their sleep whether they're lying in bed or sitting on a couch. But has anyone heard of someone actually passing away peacefully (so no heart attack, brain aneurysm, etc.) while they're conscious and on their feet?
05-07-20, 09:53 AM
Re: Dying of old age while standing
I knew an old guy (80's) who seemed to be in good health. Was walking from the living room to the kitchen and collapsed dead in the doorway. Just like that.

No hospital, no nursing home, no hospice, nothing. The perfect way to go.
05-07-20, 10:05 AM
Re: Dying of old age while standing
If you check youtube, you can find people dying in the middle of making a speech.
05-07-20, 10:12 AM
Re: Dying of old age while standing
My grandfather was in great physical shape and had just finished working on his car.. was washing his hands and my grandmother was with him. He suddenly just fell down. Brain aneurysm. The doctor said he was dead before he fell (how he came to that conclusion I have no idea).

So maybe it's a good way to go but my grandmother always said she wishes she had at least a minute to say goodbye.
05-07-20, 10:28 AM
Re: Dying of old age while standing
David Olney died on stage mid song.
