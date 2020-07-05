Dying of old age while standing

I saw a foreign film a while back where the main character dies at the end while on the job. There's a scene before his death where he makes peace with a lost relative and then the film cuts to him outside face down in the snow. The implication is he was on duty when he died, which meant that he would've been standing.



We're all familiar with people passing away in their sleep whether they're lying in bed or sitting on a couch. But has anyone heard of someone actually passing away peacefully (so no heart attack, brain aneurysm, etc.) while they're conscious and on their feet?