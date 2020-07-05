DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What's your sleep schedule like these days?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville" plus Religion/Politics

What's your sleep schedule like these days?

   
Old 05-07-20, 08:11 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
rbrown498's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2,518
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
What's your sleep schedule like these days?
Being cooped up has certainly affected my sleep schedule.

I'm working from home, so I have to be available for phone calls, Zoom meetings, emails, etc. from 8:00-4:30. When I was going in to work, my day ran from 7:30-4:30, so my schedule shouldn't be much different these days. Yet, it's gone totally wacky.

Last month I had some pretty severe insomnia, and I think that's what really messed me up. I have a schedule these days of waking up around 6:00 AM, working until 4:30, then napping until 7:30 or 8:00, then staying up until 2:30 or 3:00. Essentially, I've gone to two 3-4 hour sleep sessions per day.

Has anyone else's sleep schedule been affected by the SIP orders?
rbrown498 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-20, 08:17 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 14,481
Received 79 Likes on 49 Posts
Re: What's your sleep schedule like these days?
I have my work laptop next to my personal computer at a desk in my bedroom, so my morning commute is now four feet and I am sleeping at the office.

Some nights I don't sleep very well; I take Xanax every evening which usually helps me sleep through the night. But not always.
Vibiana is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-07-20, 08:20 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: MA
Posts: 13,150
Received 37 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: What's your sleep schedule like these days?
My sleep has been totally fucked the last couple weeks. I didn't change when I wake up so I have some free time in the AM now. By lunch time I'll be exhausted and could pass out instantly. Once night comes, I wake up and am wide awake by around 10-11. Haven't gotten to sleep till 3-4 lately. Sleep from 3-7, spend the afternoon exhausted working, somehow become wide awake at night and can't sleep. I've tried to correct it but nothing has worked so far.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
The Coronavirus 2020 Meme Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.