What's your sleep schedule like these days?

Being cooped up has certainly affected my sleep schedule.



I'm working from home, so I have to be available for phone calls, Zoom meetings, emails, etc. from 8:00-4:30. When I was going in to work, my day ran from 7:30-4:30, so my schedule shouldn't be much different these days. Yet, it's gone totally wacky.



Last month I had some pretty severe insomnia, and I think that's what really messed me up. I have a schedule these days of waking up around 6:00 AM, working until 4:30, then napping until 7:30 or 8:00, then staying up until 2:30 or 3:00. Essentially, I've gone to two 3-4 hour sleep sessions per day.



Has anyone else's sleep schedule been affected by the SIP orders?

