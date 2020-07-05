What's your sleep schedule like these days?
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
What's your sleep schedule like these days?
Being cooped up has certainly affected my sleep schedule.
I'm working from home, so I have to be available for phone calls, Zoom meetings, emails, etc. from 8:00-4:30. When I was going in to work, my day ran from 7:30-4:30, so my schedule shouldn't be much different these days. Yet, it's gone totally wacky.
Last month I had some pretty severe insomnia, and I think that's what really messed me up. I have a schedule these days of waking up around 6:00 AM, working until 4:30, then napping until 7:30 or 8:00, then staying up until 2:30 or 3:00. Essentially, I've gone to two 3-4 hour sleep sessions per day.
Has anyone else's sleep schedule been affected by the SIP orders?
I'm working from home, so I have to be available for phone calls, Zoom meetings, emails, etc. from 8:00-4:30. When I was going in to work, my day ran from 7:30-4:30, so my schedule shouldn't be much different these days. Yet, it's gone totally wacky.
Last month I had some pretty severe insomnia, and I think that's what really messed me up. I have a schedule these days of waking up around 6:00 AM, working until 4:30, then napping until 7:30 or 8:00, then staying up until 2:30 or 3:00. Essentially, I've gone to two 3-4 hour sleep sessions per day.
Has anyone else's sleep schedule been affected by the SIP orders?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: What's your sleep schedule like these days?
I have my work laptop next to my personal computer at a desk in my bedroom, so my morning commute is now four feet and I am sleeping at the office.
Some nights I don't sleep very well; I take Xanax every evening which usually helps me sleep through the night. But not always.
Some nights I don't sleep very well; I take Xanax every evening which usually helps me sleep through the night. But not always.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: What's your sleep schedule like these days?
My sleep has been totally fucked the last couple weeks. I didn't change when I wake up so I have some free time in the AM now. By lunch time I'll be exhausted and could pass out instantly. Once night comes, I wake up and am wide awake by around 10-11. Haven't gotten to sleep till 3-4 lately. Sleep from 3-7, spend the afternoon exhausted working, somehow become wide awake at night and can't sleep. I've tried to correct it but nothing has worked so far.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off